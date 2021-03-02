ECHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|28
|21
|5
|0
|2
|44
|111
|67
|Indy
|27
|20
|6
|1
|0
|41
|89
|68
|Orlando
|26
|13
|10
|3
|0
|29
|72
|82
|Greenville
|28
|12
|9
|5
|2
|31
|80
|90
|South Carolina
|26
|10
|8
|6
|2
|28
|74
|84
|Jacksonville
|23
|10
|11
|1
|1
|22
|54
|66
|Wheeling
|25
|7
|14
|4
|0
|18
|69
|91
Western Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|27
|18
|6
|3
|0
|39
|88
|69
|Fort Wayne
|9
|5
|1
|2
|1
|13
|33
|20
|Allen
|26
|16
|9
|1
|0
|33
|87
|72
|Utah
|28
|13
|7
|3
|5
|34
|85
|90
|Kansas City
|27
|11
|12
|3
|1
|26
|68
|77
|Tulsa
|29
|12
|14
|2
|1
|27
|62
|76
|Rapid City
|31
|12
|17
|2
|0
|26
|85
|105
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Wichita 5, Rapid City 4
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Greenville at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments