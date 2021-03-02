On Air: Federal News Network program
ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 28 21 5 0 2 44 111 67
Indy 27 20 6 1 0 41 89 68
Orlando 26 13 10 3 0 29 72 82
Greenville 28 12 9 5 2 31 80 90
South Carolina 26 10 8 6 2 28 74 84
Jacksonville 23 10 11 1 1 22 54 66
Wheeling 25 7 14 4 0 18 69 91

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 27 18 6 3 0 39 88 69
Fort Wayne 9 5 1 2 1 13 33 20
Allen 26 16 9 1 0 33 87 72
Utah 28 13 7 3 5 34 85 90
Kansas City 27 11 12 3 1 26 68 77
Tulsa 29 12 14 2 1 27 62 76
Rapid City 31 12 17 2 0 26 85 105

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita 5, Rapid City 4

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Greenville at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

