ECHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|28
|21
|5
|0
|2
|44
|111
|67
|Indy
|28
|21
|6
|1
|0
|43
|95
|68
|Orlando
|26
|13
|10
|3
|0
|29
|72
|82
|South Carolina
|27
|11
|8
|6
|2
|30
|76
|85
|Greenville
|28
|12
|9
|5
|2
|31
|80
|90
|Jacksonville
|24
|10
|11
|1
|2
|23
|55
|68
|Wheeling
|26
|7
|15
|4
|0
|18
|69
|97
Western Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|27
|18
|6
|3
|0
|39
|88
|69
|Fort Wayne
|9
|5
|1
|2
|1
|13
|33
|20
|Allen
|27
|17
|9
|1
|0
|35
|92
|75
|Utah
|29
|13
|8
|3
|5
|34
|88
|95
|Kansas City
|27
|11
|12
|3
|1
|26
|68
|77
|Tulsa
|29
|12
|14
|2
|1
|27
|62
|76
|Rapid City
|31
|12
|17
|2
|0
|26
|85
|105
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Indy 6, Wheeling 0
South Carolina 2, Jacksonville 1
Allen 5, Utah 3
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Greenville at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Greenville at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Greenville at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
