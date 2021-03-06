On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 29 21 6 2 0 44 99 73
Florida 29 21 6 0 2 44 111 70
Orlando 27 14 10 3 0 31 75 82
South Carolina 28 12 8 6 2 32 81 88
Greenville 29 13 9 5 2 33 88 95
Jacksonville 25 10 12 1 2 23 58 73
Wheeling 27 7 16 4 0 18 71 101

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 10 6 1 2 1 15 37 22
Wichita 28 19 6 3 0 41 91 69
Allen 27 17 9 1 0 35 92 75
Utah 30 13 9 3 5 34 88 98
Kansas City 28 12 12 3 1 28 73 81
Tulsa 29 12 14 2 1 27 62 76
Rapid City 32 12 18 2 0 26 90 113

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Orlando 3, Florida 0

Kansas City 5, Indy 4

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 3

Fort Wayne 4, Wheeling 2

Wichita 3, Utah 0

Greenville 8, Rapid City 5

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

Greenville at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Greenville at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday