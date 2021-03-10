On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 30 21 7 2 0 44 99 79
Florida 31 21 8 0 2 44 115 80
Orlando 30 17 10 3 0 37 89 87
Greenville 31 13 10 6 2 34 90 99
South Carolina 30 12 10 6 2 32 84 96
Jacksonville 26 11 12 1 2 25 62 75
Wheeling 29 8 17 4 0 20 80 106

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 11 7 1 2 1 17 42 25
Wichita 30 20 6 3 1 44 95 73
Allen 27 17 9 1 0 35 92 75
Utah 31 13 10 3 5 34 91 102
Kansas City 29 13 12 3 1 30 74 81
Tulsa 29 12 14 2 1 27 62 76
Rapid City 34 14 18 2 0 30 94 115

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando 4, South Carolina 1

Wheeling 6, Indy 0

        Insight by DUO Security: State Department, NASA, OMB and Defense Manpower Data Center explore the future of identity, credential and access management in this free webinar.

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

