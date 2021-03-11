ECHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|32
|22
|8
|0
|2
|46
|119
|82
|Indy
|31
|21
|8
|2
|0
|44
|100
|81
|Orlando
|30
|17
|10
|3
|0
|37
|89
|87
|Greenville
|32
|14
|10
|6
|2
|36
|91
|99
|South Carolina
|31
|12
|11
|6
|2
|32
|86
|100
|Jacksonville
|27
|11
|12
|1
|3
|26
|62
|76
|Wheeling
|29
|8
|17
|4
|0
|20
|80
|106
Western Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|12
|8
|1
|2
|1
|19
|44
|26
|Wichita
|31
|20
|7
|3
|1
|44
|96
|75
|Allen
|27
|17
|9
|1
|0
|35
|92
|75
|Utah
|31
|13
|10
|3
|5
|34
|91
|102
|Kansas City
|29
|13
|12
|3
|1
|30
|74
|81
|Tulsa
|30
|13
|14
|2
|1
|29
|64
|77
|Rapid City
|34
|14
|18
|2
|0
|30
|94
|115
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Florida 4, South Carolina 2
Tulsa 2, Wichita 1
Thursday’s Games
Greenville 1, Jacksonville 0
Fort Wayne 2, Indy 1
Friday’s Games
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Allen at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 4:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
