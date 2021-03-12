ECHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|32
|22
|8
|0
|2
|46
|119
|82
|Indy
|31
|21
|8
|2
|0
|44
|100
|81
|Orlando
|30
|17
|10
|3
|0
|37
|89
|87
|Greenville
|33
|14
|10
|7
|2
|37
|92
|101
|South Carolina
|31
|12
|11
|6
|2
|32
|86
|100
|Jacksonville
|28
|12
|12
|1
|3
|28
|64
|77
|Wheeling
|30
|8
|17
|5
|0
|21
|82
|109
Western Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|13
|9
|1
|2
|1
|21
|47
|28
|Wichita
|31
|20
|7
|3
|1
|44
|96
|75
|Allen
|27
|17
|9
|1
|0
|35
|92
|75
|Utah
|31
|13
|10
|3
|5
|34
|91
|102
|Kansas City
|29
|13
|12
|3
|1
|30
|74
|81
|Tulsa
|30
|13
|14
|2
|1
|29
|64
|77
|Rapid City
|34
|14
|18
|2
|0
|30
|94
|115
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Greenville 1, Jacksonville 0
Fort Wayne 2, Indy 1
Friday’s Games
Jacksonville 2, Greenville 1
Fort Wayne 3, Wheeling 2
South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Allen at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 4:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
