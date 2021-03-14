ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 34 24 8 0 2 50 126 84 Indy 31 21 8 2 0 44 100 81 Orlando 31 17 10 3 1 38 91 90 Greenville 34 15 10 7 2 39 98 104 South Carolina 32 12 12 6 2 32 86 104 Jacksonville 29 12 13 1 3 28 67 83 Wheeling 31 8 18 5 0 21 84 112

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 14 10 1 2 1 23 50 30 Wichita 33 20 8 4 1 45 100 83 Allen 29 19 9 1 0 39 103 81 Utah 33 13 11 4 5 35 97 113 Tulsa 32 15 14 2 1 33 72 81 Kansas City 31 13 13 4 1 31 77 87 Rapid City 36 16 18 2 0 34 100 118

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Florida 3, Orlando 2

Greenville 6, Jacksonville 3

Fort Wayne 3, Wheeling 2

Tulsa 4, Wichita 1

Rapid City 3, Kansas City 2

Allen 5, Utah 4

Sunday’s Games

Wheeling at Indy, 2:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 4:10 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

