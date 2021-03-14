ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|34
|24
|8
|0
|2
|50
|126
|84
|Indy
|31
|21
|8
|2
|0
|44
|100
|81
|Orlando
|31
|17
|10
|3
|1
|38
|91
|90
|Greenville
|34
|15
|10
|7
|2
|39
|98
|104
|South Carolina
|32
|12
|12
|6
|2
|32
|86
|104
|Jacksonville
|29
|12
|13
|1
|3
|28
|67
|83
|Wheeling
|31
|8
|18
|5
|0
|21
|84
|112
Western Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|14
|10
|1
|2
|1
|23
|50
|30
|Wichita
|33
|20
|8
|4
|1
|45
|100
|83
|Allen
|29
|19
|9
|1
|0
|39
|103
|81
|Utah
|33
|13
|11
|4
|5
|35
|97
|113
|Tulsa
|32
|15
|14
|2
|1
|33
|72
|81
|Kansas City
|31
|13
|13
|4
|1
|31
|77
|87
|Rapid City
|36
|16
|18
|2
|0
|34
|100
|118
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Florida 3, Orlando 2
Greenville 6, Jacksonville 3
Fort Wayne 3, Wheeling 2
Tulsa 4, Wichita 1
Rapid City 3, Kansas City 2
Allen 5, Utah 4
Sunday’s Games
Wheeling at Indy, 2:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 4:10 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
