Sports News

ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
March 20, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 35 24 9 0 2 50 129 89
Indy 34 23 9 2 0 48 107 86
Greenville 35 16 10 7 2 41 103 107
Orlando 33 17 12 3 1 38 94 100
Jacksonville 31 14 13 1 3 32 77 86
South Carolina 33 13 12 6 2 34 88 105
Wheeling 33 8 20 5 0 21 87 118

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 15 10 2 2 1 23 51 32
Wichita 36 22 9 4 1 49 108 90
Allen 32 20 10 2 0 42 109 89
Utah 35 15 11 4 5 39 107 118
Tulsa 35 17 15 2 1 37 78 88
Kansas City 33 13 13 5 2 33 81 93
Rapid City 38 17 18 2 1 37 108 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 5, Orlando 1

Greenville 5, Florida 3

South Carolina 2, Fort Wayne 1

Wichita 3, Wheeling 2

Allen 3, Tulsa 0

Indy 2, Kansas City 1

Utah 5, Rapid City 4

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

