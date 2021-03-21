ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|37
|26
|9
|0
|2
|54
|137
|92
|Indy
|35
|24
|9
|2
|0
|50
|114
|92
|Orlando
|35
|19
|12
|3
|1
|42
|102
|103
|Greenville
|37
|16
|11
|8
|2
|42
|106
|115
|South Carolina
|35
|15
|12
|6
|2
|38
|98
|108
|Jacksonville
|33
|14
|14
|2
|3
|33
|80
|94
|Wheeling
|34
|9
|20
|5
|0
|23
|94
|119
Western Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|17
|10
|4
|2
|1
|23
|54
|42
|Allen
|33
|21
|10
|2
|0
|44
|111
|89
|Wichita
|37
|22
|10
|4
|1
|49
|109
|97
|Utah
|36
|15
|12
|4
|5
|39
|107
|125
|Tulsa
|36
|17
|16
|2
|1
|37
|78
|90
|Rapid City
|39
|18
|18
|2
|1
|39
|115
|126
|Kansas City
|34
|13
|13
|6
|2
|34
|87
|100
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
South Carolina 5, Fort Wayne 1
Orlando 5, Jacksonville 1
Florida 3, Greenville 2
Wheeling 7, Wichita 1
Allen 2, Tulsa 0
Indy 7, Kansas City 6
Rapid City 7, Utah 0
Sunday’s Games
Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2
Florida 5, Greenville 1
South Carolina 5, Fort Wayne 2
Wichita at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Indy at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
