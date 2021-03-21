On Air: This Just In!
ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
March 21, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 37 26 9 0 2 54 137 92
Indy 35 24 9 2 0 50 114 92
Orlando 35 19 12 3 1 42 102 103
Greenville 37 16 11 8 2 42 106 115
South Carolina 35 15 12 6 2 38 98 108
Jacksonville 33 14 14 2 3 33 80 94
Wheeling 34 9 20 5 0 23 94 119

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 17 10 4 2 1 23 54 42
Allen 33 21 10 2 0 44 111 89
Wichita 37 22 10 4 1 49 109 97
Utah 36 15 12 4 5 39 107 125
Tulsa 36 17 16 2 1 37 78 90
Rapid City 39 18 18 2 1 39 115 126
Kansas City 34 13 13 6 2 34 87 100

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina 5, Fort Wayne 1

Orlando 5, Jacksonville 1

Florida 3, Greenville 2

Wheeling 7, Wichita 1

Allen 2, Tulsa 0

Indy 7, Kansas City 6

Rapid City 7, Utah 0

Sunday’s Games

Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2

Florida 5, Greenville 1

South Carolina 5, Fort Wayne 2

Wichita at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

