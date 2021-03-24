ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|37
|26
|9
|0
|2
|54
|137
|92
|Indy
|36
|24
|10
|2
|0
|50
|117
|98
|Orlando
|35
|19
|12
|3
|1
|42
|102
|103
|Greenville
|37
|16
|11
|8
|2
|42
|106
|115
|South Carolina
|35
|15
|12
|6
|2
|38
|98
|108
|Jacksonville
|33
|14
|14
|2
|3
|33
|80
|94
|Wheeling
|35
|9
|21
|5
|0
|23
|98
|125
Western Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|17
|10
|4
|2
|1
|23
|54
|42
|Wichita
|38
|23
|10
|4
|1
|51
|115
|101
|Allen
|34
|21
|11
|2
|0
|44
|114
|94
|Utah
|36
|15
|12
|4
|5
|39
|107
|125
|Tulsa
|37
|18
|16
|2
|1
|39
|83
|93
|Kansas City
|35
|14
|13
|6
|2
|36
|93
|103
|Rapid City
|39
|18
|18
|2
|1
|39
|115
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Florida, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
