ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|38
|26
|10
|0
|2
|54
|139
|98
|Indy
|36
|24
|10
|2
|0
|50
|117
|98
|Orlando
|35
|19
|12
|3
|1
|42
|102
|103
|Greenville
|37
|16
|11
|8
|2
|42
|106
|115
|South Carolina
|35
|15
|12
|6
|2
|38
|98
|108
|Jacksonville
|33
|14
|14
|2
|3
|33
|80
|94
|Wheeling
|36
|10
|21
|5
|0
|25
|104
|127
Western Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|17
|10
|4
|2
|1
|23
|54
|42
|Wichita
|39
|23
|11
|4
|1
|51
|115
|102
|Allen
|35
|21
|12
|2
|0
|44
|116
|99
|Utah
|37
|16
|12
|4
|5
|41
|111
|127
|Kansas City
|36
|15
|13
|6
|2
|38
|94
|103
|Tulsa
|38
|18
|17
|2
|1
|39
|85
|97
|Rapid City
|40
|19
|18
|2
|1
|41
|120
|128
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Wheeling 6, Florida 2
Kansas City 1, Wichita 0
Rapid City 5, Allen 2
Utah 4, Tulsa 2
Jacksonville at South Carolina, ppd
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Florida, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments