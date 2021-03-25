On Air: Ask the CIO
Sports News

ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
March 25, 2021 10:06 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 38 26 10 0 2 54 139 98
Indy 36 24 10 2 0 50 117 98
Orlando 35 19 12 3 1 42 102 103
Greenville 37 16 11 8 2 42 106 115
South Carolina 35 15 12 6 2 38 98 108
Jacksonville 33 14 14 2 3 33 80 94
Wheeling 36 10 21 5 0 25 104 127

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 17 10 4 2 1 23 54 42
Wichita 39 23 11 4 1 51 115 102
Allen 35 21 12 2 0 44 116 99
Utah 37 16 12 4 5 41 111 127
Kansas City 36 15 13 6 2 38 94 103
Tulsa 38 18 17 2 1 39 85 97
Rapid City 40 19 18 2 1 41 120 128

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Wheeling 6, Florida 2

Kansas City 1, Wichita 0

Rapid City 5, Allen 2

Utah 4, Tulsa 2

Jacksonville at South Carolina, ppd

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Florida, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

