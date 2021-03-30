ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|40
|28
|10
|0
|2
|58
|149
|103
|Indy
|39
|25
|11
|3
|0
|53
|122
|108
|Orlando
|38
|20
|14
|3
|1
|44
|114
|116
|Greenville
|40
|18
|12
|8
|2
|46
|116
|125
|South Carolina
|38
|17
|13
|6
|2
|42
|111
|120
|Jacksonville
|36
|15
|15
|3
|3
|36
|90
|104
|Wheeling
|38
|10
|23
|5
|0
|25
|109
|137
Western Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|20
|12
|5
|2
|1
|27
|64
|47
|Wichita
|42
|25
|12
|4
|1
|55
|125
|110
|Allen
|37
|22
|13
|2
|0
|46
|125
|107
|Utah
|40
|18
|13
|4
|5
|45
|120
|134
|Kansas City
|39
|16
|15
|6
|2
|40
|102
|113
|Tulsa
|41
|19
|18
|3
|1
|42
|92
|106
|Rapid City
|42
|20
|19
|2
|1
|43
|128
|137
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
