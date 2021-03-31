On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
March 31, 2021 10:06 am
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 40 28 10 0 2 58 149 103
Indy 39 25 11 3 0 53 122 108
Orlando 38 20 14 3 1 44 114 116
Greenville 40 18 12 8 2 46 116 125
South Carolina 38 17 13 6 2 42 111 120
Jacksonville 36 15 15 3 3 36 90 104
Wheeling 38 10 23 5 0 25 109 137

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 20 12 5 2 1 27 64 47
Wichita 42 25 12 4 1 55 125 110
Allen 37 22 13 2 0 46 125 107
Utah 40 18 13 4 5 45 120 134
Kansas City 39 16 15 6 2 40 102 113
Tulsa 41 19 18 3 1 42 92 106
Rapid City 42 20 19 2 1 43 128 137

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

