On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Egun scores 14 to lead Montana past Warner Pacific 92-61

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 11:31 pm
< a min read
      

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Eddy Egun had 14 points to lead Montana to a 92-61 win over Warner Pacific on Friday night.

Cameron Parker had 13 points and seven assists for Montana (12-12). Josh Vazquez added 12 points and Kyle Owens had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Christian Hodge had 17 points for the Knights. Isaac Etter added 12 points. Miles Brown had 11 points.

___

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday