Elgin Baylor: a soaring career of endless highlights

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 3:49 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Career highlights of Elgin Baylor, who died Monday at 86:

1958 — Takes Seattle University to the NCAA finals for the first and only time. His team loses to Kentucky.

1958 — Drafted by the Minneapolis Lakers with the No. 1 overall pick.

1959 — Scores 55 points in a game, the third-highest total ever at the time.

1959 — Takes the Lakers to the NBA Finals, where they lose to the Boston Celtics.

1959 — Voted NBA Rookie of the Year

1960 — Becomes the first NBA player to crack the 70-point barrier, scoring 71 against the New York Knicks.

1961 — Scores 61 points in Game 5 of the NBA Finals and sets a playoff scoring record that stands for 24 years.

1962 — Averages 38.3 points a game and again takes Lakers to NBA Finals.

1971 — Retires from the Lakers

1977 — Inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

1986 — Hired as vice president of basketball operations by the Los Angeles Clippers.

2006 — Voted NBA Executive of the Year

