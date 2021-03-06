Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ellison leads Southeastern Louisiana over McNeese St. 25-20

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 10:48 pm
< a min read
      

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Morgan Ellison ran for 127 yards and a touchdown to lead Southeastern Louisiana over McNeese State 25-20 on Saturday night.

Ellison’s 32-yard scoring run stretched the Lions’ lead to 19-6 early in the third quarter. The Cowboys pulled to 22-20 with 14:10 remaining but then committed three of their four turnovers, the last a Cody Orgeron fumble at the Lions 4 that ended a 14-play, 71-yard drive that took nearly seven minutes.

Cole Kelley completed 21 of 39 passes for 301 yards and threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to CJ Turner to end the first half with the Lions ahead 12-6. Mateo Rengifo made field goals from 27, 29, 32 and 33 yards for Southeastern Louisiana (1-1, 1-1 Southland Conference).

Aj Carter and Carlos Williams each had a touchdown run for McNeese State (1-2, 0-2). Orgeron threw for 165 yards and two interceptions. Jacob Abel kicked a 21-yard field goal and a 45-yarder in the first half.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday