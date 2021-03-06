Trending:
Elon 69, Towson 48

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 5:08 pm
TOWSON (4-14)

Thompson 1-4 0-0 2, S.Uyaelunmo 2-7 0-0 4, Gibson 1-3 0-0 2, Mims 0-2 1-2 1, Timberlake 4-11 5-6 14, Allen 4-6 1-1 9, Dottin 3-6 0-0 6, V.Uyaelunmo 0-1 0-0 0, Biekeu 1-2 2-3 4, Jones 1-3 2-3 4, Caliguiran 0-0 2-2 2, Cross 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-45 13-17 48.

ELON (8-8)

Hannah 2-3 0-0 4, Wright 3-5 0-0 7, Burford 4-6 2-2 11, McIntosh 5-13 2-2 13, Ndugba 3-9 0-0 7, Woods 2-4 0-1 6, Wooten 2-5 0-0 6, Graham 3-5 1-2 7, Poser 2-4 2-4 6, Daugherty 1-2 0-0 2, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Mendys 0-1 0-0 0, Nilsen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 7-11 69.

Halftime_Elon 30-24. 3-Point Goals_Towson 1-10 (Timberlake 1-6, Allen 0-1, S.Uyaelunmo 0-1, Gibson 0-2), Elon 8-27 (Woods 2-4, Wooten 2-5, Burford 1-1, Ndugba 1-3, Wright 1-3, McIntosh 1-8, Daugherty 0-1, Harris 0-1, Mendys 0-1). Rebounds_Towson 21 (S.Uyaelunmo, Allen 4), Elon 36 (Woods 8). Assists_Towson 4 (Mims 3), Elon 10 (Ndugba 4). Total Fouls_Towson 15, Elon 21. A_250 (8,500).

