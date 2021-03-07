Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Elon 72, James Madison 71

By The Associated Press
March 7, 2021 4:47 pm
ELON (9-8)

Hannah 0-3 0-0 0, Wright 6-10 2-2 18, Burford 2-10 2-2 8, McIntosh 6-17 9-11 24, Ndugba 4-8 4-4 14, Woods 3-5 0-0 8, Wooten 0-2 0-0 0, Graham 0-1 0-0 0, Poser 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 17-19 72.

JAMES MADISON (13-7)

Amadi 8-8 5-6 21, Wooden 1-6 2-2 4, Morse 7-20 4-6 21, Strickland 2-4 0-0 5, Edwards 1-6 0-0 2, Hodge 2-5 0-0 5, Harvey 2-5 0-0 4, Jacobs 2-4 2-3 6, Christmas 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 26-62 13-17 71.

Halftime_James Madison 39-29. 3-Point Goals_Elon 13-32 (Wright 4-7, McIntosh 3-9, Woods 2-3, Ndugba 2-4, Burford 2-7, Wooten 0-2), James Madison 6-25 (Morse 3-10, Strickland 1-1, Christmas 1-3, Hodge 1-3, Edwards 0-1, Jacobs 0-1, Harvey 0-2, Wooden 0-4). Fouled Out_Hannah, Strickland. Rebounds_Elon 35 (McIntosh 9), James Madison 31 (Wooden 7). Assists_Elon 12 (Ndugba 6), James Madison 10 (Wooden, Strickland 3). Total Fouls_Elon 18, James Madison 18. A_250 (8,500).

