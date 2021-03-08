Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Elon 76, Hofstra 58

By The Associated Press
March 8, 2021 8:04 pm
< a min read
      

ELON (9-8)

Hannah 3-6 0-0 7, Wright 4-11 0-0 10, Burford 8-16 2-2 19, McIntosh 4-11 0-0 10, Ndugba 5-12 0-0 14, Woods 5-9 2-2 14, Wooten 0-3 0-0 0, Graham 1-2 0-1 2, Poser 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-70 4-5 76.

HOFSTRA (13-9)

Cramer 1-5 2-4 4, Kante 4-7 2-3 10, Burgess 6-10 1-4 16, Coburn 1-6 3-4 6, Ray 7-20 1-2 20, Silverio 0-1 0-0 0, Schutte 0-0 2-2 2, Green 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 11-19 58.

Halftime_Hofstra 34-33. 3-Point Goals_Elon 12-32 (Ndugba 4-7, Woods 2-5, Wright 2-7, McIntosh 2-8, Hannah 1-1, Burford 1-2, Wooten 0-2), Hofstra 9-30 (Ray 5-16, Burgess 3-6, Coburn 1-5, Green 0-1, Cramer 0-2). Fouled Out_Wright. Rebounds_Elon 43 (Ndugba 10), Hofstra 22 (Cramer, Kante 6). Assists_Elon 14 (Burford 6), Hofstra 11 (Burgess, Ray 3). Total Fouls_Elon 15, Hofstra 9.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Wildlife inspector helps rescue sea turtles