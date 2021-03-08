Elon 76, Hofstra 58

ELON (9-8)
Hannah 3-6 0-0 7, Wright 4-11 0-0 10, Burford 8-16 2-2 19, McIntosh 4-11 0-0 10, Ndugba 5-12 0-0 14, Woods 5-9 2-2 14, Wooten 0-3 0-0 0, Graham 1-2 0-1 2, Poser 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-70 4-5 76.
HOFSTRA (13-9)
Cramer 1-5 2-4 4, Kante 4-7 2-3 10, Burgess 6-10 1-4 16, Coburn 1-6 3-4 6, Ray 7-20 1-2 20, Silverio 0-1 0-0 0, Schutte 0-0 2-2 2, Green 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 11-19 58.
Halftime_Hofstra 34-33. 3-Point Goals_Elon 12-32 (Ndugba 4-7, Woods 2-5, Wright 2-7, McIntosh 2-8, Hannah 1-1, Burford 1-2, Wooten 0-2), Hofstra 9-30 (Ray 5-16, Burgess 3-6, Coburn 1-5, Green 0-1, Cramer 0-2). Fouled Out_Wright. Rebounds_Elon 43 (Ndugba 10), Hofstra 22 (Cramer, Kante 6). Assists_Elon 14 (Burford 6), Hofstra 11 (Burgess, Ray 3). Total Fouls_Elon 15, Hofstra 9.
