On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ertel scores 21 to carry UAB over North Texas 65-51

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 11:44 pm
< a min read
      

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Michael Ertel tied his season high with 21 points as UAB topped North Texas 65-51 on Friday night.

Tavin Lovan had 12 points for UAB (20-6, 12-5 Conference USA). Trey Jemison added 11 points. Kassim Nicholson had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Javion Hamlet had 16 points for the Mean Green (13-8, 9-4). Thomas Bell added 12 points and eight rebounds. Zachary Simmons had 10 points and nine rebounds.

___

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Leadership Development for Executive...
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday