Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Etienne carries Wichita St. past South Florida 80-63

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 3:26 pm
< a min read
      

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Tyson Etienne had 21 points as Wichita State extended its winning streak to seven games, topping South Florida 80-63 on Saturday.

Dexter Dennis had 14 points for Wichita State (15-4, 11-2 American Athletic Conference). Morris Udeze added 12 points and seven rebounds. Alterique Gilbert had six assists.

Michael Durr had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Bulls (8-12, 4-10), whose losing streak reached four games. David Collins added 14 points. Xavier Castaneda had six assists.

The Shockers improve to 2-0 against the Bulls this season. Wichita State defeated South Florida 82-77 on Dec. 22.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday