ETSU 63, Chattanooga 53

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 4:28 pm
ETSU (13-11)

Adheke 0-3 0-2 0, Monsanto 4-9 7-8 18, Patterson 3-3 1-1 7, L.Brewer 4-9 0-0 11, Sloan 6-13 3-4 17, T.Brewer 5-9 0-0 10, S.Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Amaefule 0-1 0-0 0, Weber 0-0 0-0 0, Niblack 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 11-15 63.

CHATTANOOGA (18-8)

Hankton 3-8 0-0 6, Kenic 2-9 6-8 11, Caldwell 1-5 0-0 3, Jean-Baptiste 3-14 1-2 8, Walker 6-12 2-4 16, Ledford 1-5 0-0 3, Ayeni 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 18-56 11-16 53.

Halftime_ETSU 23-21. 3-Point Goals_ETSU 8-20 (L.Brewer 3-6, Monsanto 3-6, Sloan 2-4, Niblack 0-1, T.Brewer 0-2), Chattanooga 6-24 (Walker 2-4, Caldwell 1-3, Ledford 1-3, Kenic 1-5, Jean-Baptiste 1-7, Hankton 0-2). Rebounds_ETSU 35 (Monsanto 10), Chattanooga 26 (Caldwell 8). Assists_ETSU 8 (Sloan 4), Chattanooga 10 (Caldwell 4). Total Fouls_ETSU 12, Chattanooga 12. A_434 (7,200).

