European Tour Kenya Savannah Classic-Absa Open Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Wednesday
|At Karen Country Club
|Nairobi, Kenya
|Purse: $1.1 million
|Yardage: 6,921; Par: 71
|Second Round
Danile Van Tonder, South Africa 65-64_129 -13
David Drysdale, Scotland 65-65_130 -12
Justin Harding, South Africa 64-66_130 -12
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 65-66_131 -11
Insight by ServiceNow: USCIS and IRS reveal how COVID drove a new approach to digital transformation in this free webinar.
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 67-64_131 -11
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 66-65_131 -11
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 70-62_132 -10
Romain Langasque, France 67-65_132 -10
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 66-66_132 -10
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 64-68_132 -10
Marcus Armitage, England 65-67_132 -10
Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 65-68_133 -9
Victor Dubuisson, France 67-66_133 -9
Hurly Long, Germany 69-65_134 -8
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 67-67_134 -8
David Wakhu, Kenya 66-68_134 -8
Julien Guerrier, France 70-64_134 -8
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 66-68_134 -8
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 70-64_134 -8
Sam Horsfield, England 66-68_134 -8
Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 69-65_134 -8
Lee Slattery, England 66-68_134 -8
Clement Sordet, France 64-70_134 -8
Rhys Enoch, Wales 67-67_134 -8
Alejandro Canizares, Spain 64-71_135 -7
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 68-67_135 -7
Ashley Chesters, England 67-68_135 -7
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 66-69_135 -7
Liam Johnston, Scotland 66-69_135 -7
Mathiam Keyser, South Africa 65-70_135 -7
James Morrison, England 70-65_135 -7
Calum Hill, Scotland 67-68_135 -7
Steven Brown, England 68-67_135 -7
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 67-69_136 -6
Jack Senior, England 67-69_136 -6
Louis De Jager, South Africa 71-65_136 -6
Scott Hend, Austria 66-70_136 -6
Matthias Schwab, Austria 66-70_136 -6
Julian Suri, United States 66-70_136 -6
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 68-68_136 -6
Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 67-69_136 -6
Ben Evans, England 68-68_136 -6
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 69-67_136 -6
Emilio Cuartero Blanco, Spain 66-70_136 -6
Maverick Antcliff, Australia 67-69_136 -6
Ricardo Santos, Portugal 68-68_136 -6
Ross McGowan, England 65-71_136 -6
Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 70-66_136 -6
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 71-66_137 -5
Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 65-72_137 -5
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 68-69_137 -5
David Howell, England 70-67_137 -5
Dale Whitnell, England 70-67_137 -5
Lucas Bjerragaard, Denmark 69-68_137 -5
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 69-68_137 -5
Garrick Porteous, England 69-68_137 -5
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 70-67_137 -5
Nino Bertasio, Italy 67-70_137 -5
Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 70-67_137 -5
Matthieu Pavon, France 66-71_137 -5
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 70-68_138 -4
Sihwan Kim, United States 68-70_138 -4
Ondrej Lieser, Czech Repbulic 72-66_138 -4
Shubhankar Sharma, India 69-69_138 -4
Dave Coupland, England 70-68_138 -4
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 68-70_138 -4
Martin Simonsen, Denmark 70-68_138 -4
Aaron Rai, England 70-68_138 -4
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 68-70_138 -4
Toby Tree, Englnad 67-71_138 -4
Jose-Filipe Lima, Portugal 68-70_138 -4
Daniel Young, Scotland 73-65_138 -4
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 74-64_138 -4
|Missed Projected Cut
Dean Burmester, South Africa 69-70_139 -3
Adrian Meronk, Poland 71-68_139 -3
Francesco Laporta, Italy 70-69_139 -3
Romain Wattel, France 71-68_139 -3
Carlos Pigem, Spain 67-72_139 -3
Alexander Levy, France 69-70_139 -3
John Catlin, United States 69-70_139 -3
Craig Howie, Scotland 68-71_139 -3
J.C. Ritchie, South Africa 70-70_140 -2
Taehee Lee, South Korea 68-72_140 -2
Oliver Farr, Wales 71-69_140 -2
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 69-71_140 -2
Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 72-68_140 -2
Robin Roussel, France 70-70_140 -2
Benjamin Poke, Denmark 70-70_140 -2
Matthew Southgate, England 73-67_140 -2
Chris Paisley, England 71-69_140 -2
David Law, Scotland 71-69_140 -2
Johannes Veerman, United States 70-70_140 -2
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 70-70_140 -2
Jorge Campillo, Spain 68-73_141 -1
Richard Mansell, England 70-71_141 -1
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 73-68_141 -1
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 72-69_141 -1
S.S.P. Chawrasia, India 75-66_141 -1
Greg Snow, Kenya 71-71_142 E
Marcel Schneider, Germany 67-75_142 E
a-Adel Balala, Kenya 73-69_142 E
Samuel Njoroge Chege, Kenya 71-71_142 E
Kurt Kitayama, United States 69-73_142 E
Connor Syme, Scotland 71-71_142 E
Grant Forrest, Scotland 72-70_142 E
George Coetzee, South Africa 70-72_142 E
Pep Angles, Spain 71-71_142 E
Eirik Tage Johansen, Norway 73-69_142 E
Richard Mcevoy, England 71-71_142 E
Matt Ford, England 74-69_143 +1
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 72-71_143 +1
Jordan Smith, England 71-72_143 +1
Simon Ngige Mburu, Kenya 77-66_143 +1
Edoardo Molinari, Italy 74-69_143 +1
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 73-70_143 +1
Robson Chinhoi, Zimbabwe 75-70_145 +2
Jastas Madoya Asena, Kenya 72-73_145 +2
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 75-70_145 +2
Haydn Porteous, South Africa 76-69_145 +2
Dismas Indiz Anyonyi, Kenya 72-73_145 +2
Gavin Green, Malaysia 74-71_145 +3
Oliver Wilson, England 71-74_145 +3
Alvaro Quiros, Spain 71-74_145 +3
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 70-75_145 +3
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 76-70_146 +4
Richard Bland, England 74-72_146 +4
Mohit Mediratta, Kenya 72-74_146 +4
Damien Perrier, France 73-73_146 +4
Andrew Oche Odoh, Nigeria 74-72_146 +4
Kyongjun Moon, South Korea 72-74_146 +4
Anton Karlsson, Sweden 73-73_146 +4
Tyler Koivisto, United States 72-75_147 +5
Ooko Erick Obura, Kenya 76-71_147 +5
Zander Lombard, South Africa 75-72_147 +5
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 73-74_147 +5
Max Schmitt, Germany 77-70_147 +5
Gavin Moynihan, Ireland 72-76_148 +6
Joel Stalter, France 72-77_149 +7
C.J. Wangai, Kenya 73-76_149 +7
a-Isaac Ogolla Makokha, Kenya 73-76_149 +7
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 76-73_149 +7
Adrien Saddier, France 72-78_150 +8
Matthew Baldwin, England 80-70_150 +8
Riz Charania, Kenya 71-80_151 +9
a-Jaydeep Singh Sandhu, Kenya 72-79_151 +9
Edwin Inana Asuza, Kenya 76-76_152 +10
Yikeun Chang, South Korea 74-79_153 +11
Oliver Fisher, England 75-78_153 +11
Phillip Kasozi, Uganda 76-77_153 +11
a-Michael Karanga, Kenya 75-80_155 +13
Mathew Omondi, Kenya 78-77_155 +13
Deo Akope, Uganda 82-74_156 +14
Njoroge Njonge Kibugu, Kenya 78-79_157 +15
a-Taimur Malik, Kenya 82-76_158 +16
|Withdrew
Mathew Wahome, Kenya
Jamie Donaldson, Wales
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments