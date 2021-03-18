European Tour Magical Kenya Open Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Karen Country Club
|Nairobi, Kenya
|Purse: $1.1 million
|Yardage: 6,921; Par: 71
|aamateur
|First Round
Benjamin Hebert, France 32-32_64 -7
Adrian Meronk, Poland 34-31_65 -6
Sam Horsfield, England 30-35_65 -6
Raphael Jacquelin, France 34-31_65 -6
Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.
Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 32-33_65 -6
Kalle Samooja, Finland 31-34_65 -6
Calum Hill, Scotland 32-33_65 -6
Connor Syme, Scotland 31-34_65 -6
Julian Suri, United States 32-34_66 -5
Justin Harding, South Africa 32-34_66 -5
Matthew Southgate, Britain 32-34_66 -5
Dale Whitnell, England 32-34_66 -5
Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 34-32_66 -5
Justin Walters, South Africa 31-36_67 -4
Robson Chinhoi, Zimbabwe 33-34_67 -4
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 35-32_67 -4
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 34-33_67 -4
Romain Langasque, France 34-33_67 -4
Toby Tree, England 33-34_67 -4
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Scott Hend, Austria 32-35_67 -4
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 32-35_67 -4
Nino Bertasio, Italy 33-34_67 -4
Gregory Havret, France 34-33_67 -4
Dave Coupland, England 32-35_67 -4
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 34-33_67 -4
Kurt Kitayam, United States 34-33_67 -4
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 33-34_67 -4
Rhys Enoch, Wales 35-32_67 -4
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 34-33_67 -4
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 33-35_68 -3
David Howell, England 35-33_68 -3
Dean Burmester, South Africa 34-34_68 -3
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 32-36_68 -3
Jordan Smith, England 31-37_68 -3
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 34-34_68 -3
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 34-34_68 -3
Jack Senior, England 35-33_68 -3
Matt Ford, England 33-35_68 -3
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 33-35_68 -3
Oliver Farr, Wales 31-37_68 -3
Robin Roussel, France 34-34_68 -3
Damien Perrier, France 35-33_68 -3
Johannes Veerman, United States 35-33_68 -3
Gavin Green, Malaysia 34-34_68 -3
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 34-34_68 -3
Victor Dubuisson, France 33-35_68 -3
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet, France 33-35_68 -3
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 35-34_69 -2
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 33-36_69 -2
JC Ritchie, South Africa 32-37_69 -2
Benjamin Poke, Denmark 37-32_69 -2
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 33-36_69 -2
Taehee Lee, Korea 35-34_69 -2
Romain Wattel, France 33-36_69 -2
a-Taimur Malik, Kenya 35-34_69 -2
Ooko Erick Obura, Kenya 34-35_69 -2
Carlos Pigem, Spain 36-33_69 -2
Marcus Armitage, England 35-34_69 -2
Steven Brown, England 34-35_69 -2
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 34-36_70 -1
Anthony Juma, Kenya 35-35_70 -1
Julien Guerrier, France 36-34_70 -1
Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 36-34_70 -1
Aaron Rai, England 35-35_70 -1
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 34-36_70 -1
Francesco Laporta, Italy 32-38_70 -1
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 36-34_70 -1
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 32-38_70 -1
Haydn Porteous, South Africa 36-34_70 -1
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 35-35_70 -1
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 32-38_70 -1
Louis De Jager, South Africa 34-36_70 -1
Marcel Schneider, Germany 33-37_70 -1
Pep Angles, Spain 34-36_70 -1
Richard Mcevoy, England 37-33_70 -1
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 34-36_70 -1
Kyongjun Moon, Korea 36-34_70 -1
Oliver Wilson, England 36-34_70 -1
Adrien Saddier, France 32-39_71 E
Ashley Chesters, England 36-35_71 E
Matthias Schwab, Austria 34-37_71 E
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 33-38_71 E
Greg Snow, Kenya 36-35_71 E
Joel Stalter, France 35-36_71 E
Jose-Filipe Lima, Portugal 35-36_71 E
Ben Evans, England 35-36_71 E
John Catlin, United States 36-35_71 E
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 35-36_71 E
James Morrison, England 37-34_71 E
Lee Slattery, England 34-37_71 E
Richard Bland, England 36-35_71 E
Garrick Porteous, England 35-36_71 E
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 35-36_71 E
Ricardo Santos, Portugal 35-36_71 E
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 36-35_71 E
Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 35-37_72 +1
Richard Mansell, England 33-39_72 +1
Jacob Okello, Kenya 36-36_72 +1
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 38-34_72 +1
David Drysdale, Scotland 35-37_72 +1
Simon Ngige Mburu, Kenya 35-37_72 +1
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 34-38_72 +1
Phillip Kasozi, Uganda 36-36_72 +1
Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 35-37_72 +1
Samuel Chege, Kenya 36-36_72 +1
George Coetzee, South Africa 38-34_72 +1
Alvaro Quiros, Spain 35-37_72 +1
Sihwan Kim, United States 35-37_72 +1
David Law, Scotland 34-38_72 +1
Mathiam Keyser, South Africa 38-34_72 +1
Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 36-36_72 +1
Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 36-36_72 +1
Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 35-37_72 +1
Jastus Madoya Asena, Kenya 34-39_73 +2
C.J. Wangai, Kenya 34-39_73 +2
Alejandro Canizares, Spain 38-35_73 +2
Jorge Campillo, Spain 34-39_73 +2
Edoardo Molinari, Italy 35-38_73 +2
Hurly Long, Germany 38-35_73 +2
Edwin Inana Asuza, Kenya 37-36_73 +2
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 35-38_73 +2
Liam Johnston, Scotland 35-38_73 +2
Anton Karlsson, Sweden 35-38_73 +2
Oliver Fisher, England 36-37_73 +2
Shubhankar Sharma, India 34-39_73 +2
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 38-35_73 +2
Matthieu Pavon, France 37-36_73 +2
Jaydeep Singh Sandhu, Kenya 35-38_73 +2
Max Schmitt, Germany 33-40_73 +2
Yikeun Chang, Korea 36-37_73 +2
Grant Forrest, Scotland 34-39_73 +2
Emilio Cuartero Blanco, Spain 39-35_74 +3
Alexander Levy, France 36-38_74 +3
S.S.P. Chawrasia, India 38-36_74 +3
Maverick Antcliff, Austria 37-37_74 +3
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 37-37_74 +3
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 36-38_74 +3
Clement Sordet, France 37-37_74 +3
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 36-38_74 +3
a-Victor Joseph, Tanzania 33-41_74 +3
Andrew Odoh, Nigeria 36-39_75 +4
Haotong Li, China 38-37_75 +4
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 38-37_75 +4
a-Isaac Ogolla Makokha, Kenya 36-39_75 +4
Chris Paisley, England 36-39_75 +4
David Wakhu, Kenya 36-39_75 +4
Dismas Indiza Anyonyi, Kenya 39-37_76 +5
a-Paul Musangi Muchangi, Kenya 39-37_76 +5
Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 39-37_76 +5
Ross McGowan, England 39-38_77 +6
Gavin Moynihan, Ireland 37-40_77 +6
Tyler Koivisto, United States 39-38_77 +6
Riz Charania, Kenya 39-40_79 +8
Mathew Omondi, Kenya 39-41_80 +9
a-Adel Balala, Kenya 43-38_81 +10
Zander Lombard, South Africa 41-41_82 +11
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments