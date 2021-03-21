European Tour Magical Kenya Open Scores

|Sunday
|At Karen Country Club
|Nairobi, Kenya
|Purse: $1.1 million
|Yardage: 6,921; Par: 71
|Final Round
Justin Harding, South Africa 66-67-64-66_263
Kurt Kitayama, United States 67-66-66-66_265
Connor Syme, Scotland 65-67-71-64_267
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 67-70-68-63_268
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet, France 68-68-66-67_269
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 68-72-65-64_269
Romain Langasque, France 67-70-67-65_269
Pep Angles, Spain 70-67-67-66_270
Dean Burmester, South Africa 68-64-71-67_270
Calum Hill, Scotland 65-68-67-70_270
Sam Horsfield, England 65-71-69-65_270
Nino Bertasio, Italy 67-69-69-66_271
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 71-65-67-68_271
Kalle Samooja, Finland 65-66-72-68_271
Justin Walters, South Africa 67-71-68-65_271
Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 66-72-69-65_272
George Coetzee, South Africa 72-66-69-65_272
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 69-67-69-67_272
Victor Dubuisson, France 68-68-70-66_272
Scott Hend, Austria 67-64-68-73_272
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 67-68-68-69_272
Garrick Porteous, England 71-68-67-66_272
Johannes Veerman, United States 68-69-62-73_272
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 69-70-67-67_273
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 70-67-68-68_273
Aaron Rai, England 70-67-70-66_273
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 68-70-65-70_273
John Catlin, United States 71-69-69-65_274
Richard Mcevoy, England 70-70-65-69_274
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 67-69-71-67_274
Marcel Schneider, Germany 70-69-69-66_274
Jack Senior, England 68-68-71-67_274
Louis De Jager, South Africa 70-70-66-69_275
Grant Forrest, Scotland 73-66-68-68_275
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 68-72-69-66_275
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 67-71-68-69_275
Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 72-68-71-64_275
Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 65-71-67-72_275
Ricardo Santos, Portugal 71-66-68-70_275
Oliver Wilson, England 70-67-72-66_275
Ben Evans, England 71-68-71-66_210
Gavin Green, Malaysia 68-69-68-71_276
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 68-69-69-70_276
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 70-69-67-70_276
Benjamin Poke, Denmark 69-70-69-68_276
Dale Whitnell, England 66-70-68-72_276
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 67-69-71-70_277
Francesco Laporta, Italy 70-67-68-72_277
Adrian Meronk, Poland 65-73-67-72_277
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 67-65-77-68_277
Jordan Smith, England 68-70-69-70_277
Richard Bland, England 71-69-71-67_278
Ashley Chesters, England 71-68-67-72_278
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 71-69-69-69_278
Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 72-67-69-70_278
Matt Ford, England 68-72-70-68_278
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 70-70-71-67_278
Raphael Jacquelin, France 65-68-73-72_278
Damien Perrier, France 68-71-74-65_278
Matthias Schwab, Austria 71-66-72-69_278
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 69-71-71-67_278
Julien Guerrier, France 70-70-70-69_279
Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 72-68-68-71_279
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 68-71-71-69_279
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 71-68-70-71_280
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 73-66-72-69_280
Toby Tree, England 67-73-69-71_280
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 68-69-69-74_280
Romain Wattel, France 69-71-72-68_280
Gregory Havret, France 67-73-71-70_281
Benjamin Hebert, France 64-72-75-70_281
Matthew Southgate, Britain 66-69-75-71_281
Kyongjun Moon, Korea 70-69-71-72_282
Haydn Porteous, South Africa 70-70-75-67_282
JC Ritchie, South Africa 69-70-69-74_282
Lee Slattery, England 71-69-75-68_283
Samuel Njoroge Chege, Kenya 72-68-74-70_284
