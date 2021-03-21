On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

European Tour Magical Kenya Open Scores

By The Associated Press
March 21, 2021 1:10 pm
2 min read
      
Sunday
At Karen Country Club
Nairobi, Kenya
Purse: $1.1 million
Yardage: 6,921; Par: 71
Final Round

Justin Harding, South Africa 66-67-64-66_263

Kurt Kitayama, United States 67-66-66-66_265

Connor Syme, Scotland 65-67-71-64_267

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 67-70-68-63_268

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Jean-Baptiste Gonnet, France 68-68-66-67_269

Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 68-72-65-64_269

Romain Langasque, France 67-70-67-65_269

Pep Angles, Spain 70-67-67-66_270

Dean Burmester, South Africa 68-64-71-67_270

Calum Hill, Scotland 65-68-67-70_270

Sam Horsfield, England 65-71-69-65_270

Nino Bertasio, Italy 67-69-69-66_271

        Read more: Sports News

Guido Migliozzi, Italy 71-65-67-68_271

Kalle Samooja, Finland 65-66-72-68_271

Justin Walters, South Africa 67-71-68-65_271

Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 66-72-69-65_272

George Coetzee, South Africa 72-66-69-65_272

Jamie Donaldson, Wales 69-67-69-67_272

Victor Dubuisson, France 68-68-70-66_272

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Scott Hend, Austria 67-64-68-73_272

Garrick Higgo, South Africa 67-68-68-69_272

Garrick Porteous, England 71-68-67-66_272

Johannes Veerman, United States 68-69-62-73_272

Darren Fichardt, South Africa 69-70-67-67_273

Adrian Otaegui, Spain 70-67-68-68_273

Aaron Rai, England 70-67-70-66_273

Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 68-70-65-70_273

John Catlin, United States 71-69-69-65_274

Richard Mcevoy, England 70-70-65-69_274

Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 67-69-71-67_274

Marcel Schneider, Germany 70-69-69-66_274

Jack Senior, England 68-68-71-67_274

Louis De Jager, South Africa 70-70-66-69_275

Grant Forrest, Scotland 73-66-68-68_275

Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 68-72-69-66_275

Niklas Lemke, Sweden 67-71-68-69_275

Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 72-68-71-64_275

Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 65-71-67-72_275

Ricardo Santos, Portugal 71-66-68-70_275

Oliver Wilson, England 70-67-72-66_275

Ben Evans, England 71-68-71-66_210

Gavin Green, Malaysia 68-69-68-71_276

Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 68-69-69-70_276

Joost Luiten, Netherlands 70-69-67-70_276

Benjamin Poke, Denmark 69-70-69-68_276

Dale Whitnell, England 66-70-68-72_276

Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 67-69-71-70_277

Francesco Laporta, Italy 70-67-68-72_277

Adrian Meronk, Poland 65-73-67-72_277

Richie Ramsay, Scotland 67-65-77-68_277

Jordan Smith, England 68-70-69-70_277

Richard Bland, England 71-69-71-67_278

Ashley Chesters, England 71-68-67-72_278

Aaron Cockerill, Canada 71-69-69-69_278

Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 72-67-69-70_278

Matt Ford, England 68-72-70-68_278

Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 70-70-71-67_278

Raphael Jacquelin, France 65-68-73-72_278

Damien Perrier, France 68-71-74-65_278

Matthias Schwab, Austria 71-66-72-69_278

Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 69-71-71-67_278

Julien Guerrier, France 70-70-70-69_279

Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 72-68-68-71_279

Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 68-71-71-69_279

Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 71-68-70-71_280

Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 73-66-72-69_280

Toby Tree, England 67-73-69-71_280

Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 68-69-69-74_280

Romain Wattel, France 69-71-72-68_280

Gregory Havret, France 67-73-71-70_281

Benjamin Hebert, France 64-72-75-70_281

Matthew Southgate, Britain 66-69-75-71_281

Kyongjun Moon, Korea 70-69-71-72_282

Haydn Porteous, South Africa 70-70-75-67_282

JC Ritchie, South Africa 69-70-69-74_282

Lee Slattery, England 71-69-75-68_283

Samuel Njoroge Chege, Kenya 72-68-74-70_284

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Panel Discussion: Optimize Your Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

BLM ranger becomes first permanent female law enforcement officer to wear badge of four federal land management agencies