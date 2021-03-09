Trending:
Fairfield 59, Manhattan 58, OT

March 9, 2021 10:06 pm
MANHATTAN (7-13)

Diallo 4-13 3-4 11, Williams 5-6 1-3 11, Buchanan 3-12 3-4 9, Nelson 6-16 4-8 16, Stewart 2-12 0-0 5, Ebube 1-2 0-0 2, Brennen 0-2 0-0 0, Reid 0-2 0-0 0, Lasko 1-3 0-0 3, Watson 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 22-69 12-21 58.

FAIRFIELD (8-16)

Crisler 0-5 0-0 0, Edokpayi 2-4 0-0 4, Benning 2-9 5-5 9, Green 2-6 1-2 5, Wojcik 4-9 4-8 15, Cruz 4-11 6-7 16, Cook 2-4 4-6 8, Jeanne-Rose 1-2 0-0 2, Ngalakulondi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-50 20-28 59.

Halftime_Manhattan 25-16. 3-Point Goals_Manhattan 2-18 (Lasko 1-1, Stewart 1-10, Brennen 0-1, Buchanan 0-1, Diallo 0-1, Reid 0-1, Nelson 0-3), Fairfield 5-16 (Wojcik 3-5, Cruz 2-4, Green 0-1, Jeanne-Rose 0-1, Crisler 0-2, Benning 0-3). Fouled Out_Williams, Buchanan. Rebounds_Manhattan 41 (Diallo, Nelson 11), Fairfield 38 (Benning 8). Assists_Manhattan 11 (Stewart 5), Fairfield 7 (Benning, Green 2). Total Fouls_Manhattan 26, Fairfield 18.

