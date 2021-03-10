Trending:
Fairfield 79, Monmouth (NJ) 60

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 9:51 pm
FAIRFIELD (8-16)

Crisler 2-2 0-1 5, Edokpayi 0-1 0-0 0, Benning 7-13 7-8 24, Green 5-12 1-2 12, Wojcik 4-9 3-4 12, Cook 3-5 5-8 11, Cruz 3-8 0-0 7, Jeanne-Rose 3-3 1-1 8, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Henry 0-0 0-0 0, Mullally 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 17-24 79.

MONMOUTH (NJ) (12-7)

Martin 3-7 4-6 12, Hammond 3-12 1-2 9, McClary 2-7 2-2 6, Papas 4-16 0-0 9, Ruth 1-5 6-8 8, Chaput 2-4 0-0 4, Rutty 0-1 2-2 2, Toatley 1-4 0-0 3, Foster 3-3 1-2 7, Holmstrom 0-1 0-0 0, Vaughan 0-0 0-0 0, James 0-0 0-0 0, Delmoral 0-0 0-0 0, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 16-22 60.

Halftime_Fairfield 41-34. 3-Point Goals_Fairfield 8-16 (Benning 3-5, Crisler 1-1, Cruz 1-1, Jeanne-Rose 1-1, Wojcik 1-3, Green 1-5), Monmouth (NJ) 6-19 (Hammond 2-3, Martin 2-3, Toatley 1-1, Papas 1-9, Chaput 0-1, Holmstrom 0-1, McClary 0-1). Fouled Out_Cruz. Rebounds_Fairfield 41 (Cook 14), Monmouth (NJ) 24 (McClary 5). Assists_Fairfield 13 (Green 4), Monmouth (NJ) 10 (Hammond 3). Total Fouls_Fairfield 16, Monmouth (NJ) 21.

