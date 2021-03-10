Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Fairfield upsets No. 2 seed Monmouth 79-60 in MAAC tourney

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 10:22 pm
< a min read
      

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Taj Benning had a career-high 24 points plus 12 rebounds as No. 7 seed Fairfield upset second-seeded Monmouth 79-60 in the quarterfinals of the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney on Wednesday night.

Jake Wojcik had 12 points for Fairfield (9-16). Caleb Green added 12 points. Supreme Cook had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

The Stags play third-seeded Saint Peter’s or No. 11 seed Rider in the semifinals Friday.

Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. Fairfield scored 41 first-half points, a season high for Fairfield, while the 26 points in the second half for Monmouth were the fewest of the season for Monmouth.

        Insight by DUO Security: State Department, NASA, OMB and Defense Manpower Data Center explore the future of identity, credential and access management in this free webinar.

Melik Martin had 12 points for the Hawks (12-8).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 C2ISR Week
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinates thousands of people