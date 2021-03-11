Falcons re-sign kicker Younghoe Koo after Pro Bowl season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed placekicker Younghoe Koo and three other exclusive rights free agents.

The Falcons also announced Thursday they have re-signed cornerback Tyler Hall, wide receiver Christian Blake and defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner.

Koo earned Pro Bowl honors and was a highlight of a 4-12 season. He made 37 of 39 field-goal attempts, including each of his eight kicks from 50 yards or longer.

Koo made 27 consecutive field goals, the Falcons’ longest streak in a single season. He also is the team’s first kicker to make at least eight field goals from 50 yards or beyond without a miss.

Hall had six tackles, including four on special teams, while playing in nine games as an undrafted rookie.

Blake played in 16 games, including one start, and had 13 receptions for 141 yards. Tuioti-Mariner had 20 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 16 games.

