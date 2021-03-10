Trending:
Sports News

FAU 76, UTEP 70

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 11:47 pm
UTEP (12-12)

Verhoeven 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 5-10 4-6 14, Bieniemy 2-9 4-4 9, Boum 8-21 6-8 23, Kennedy 5-11 3-4 14, Agnew 1-4 2-3 4, Odigie 1-3 0-0 2, Sjolund 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 19-25 70.

FAU (13-9)

Silins 7-12 7-9 22, Blackshear 1-5 4-6 7, Forrest 4-8 2-3 11, Greenlee 4-8 3-4 13, Winchester 2-6 2-2 6, Ingram 3-5 0-0 8, Boyd 2-5 2-2 7, Kapiti 1-2 0-0 2, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Niang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 20-26 76.

Halftime_FAU 34-33. 3-Point Goals_UTEP 3-19 (Bieniemy 1-4, Kennedy 1-5, Boum 1-6, Williams 0-1, Agnew 0-3), FAU 8-16 (Ingram 2-2, Greenlee 2-3, Boyd 1-1, Blackshear 1-2, Silins 1-3, Forrest 1-4, Winchester 0-1). Fouled Out_Silins. Rebounds_UTEP 27 (Williams, Kennedy 7), FAU 38 (Blackshear, Ingram 8). Assists_UTEP 6 (Bieniemy 4), FAU 14 (Greenlee 4). Total Fouls_UTEP 21, FAU 19.

