FAU, La. Tech meet in CUSA quarters

Florida Atlantic (13-9, 8-5) vs. No. 1 seed Louisiana Tech (20-6, 12-4)

Conference USA Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic is set to take on Louisiana Tech in the quarterfinals of the CUSA tournament. Louisiana Tech earned a 99-66 win over Our Lady of the Lake last week, while Florida Atlantic won 76-70 against UTEP on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jailyn Ingram and Michael Forrest have led the Owls. Ingram is averaging 11.7 points and 5.9 rebounds while Forrest is putting up 12 points per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Kenneth Lofton, Jr. and Isaiah Crawford, who are scoring 11.2 and 11.8 per game, respectively.JUMPING FOR JAILYN: Ingram has connected on 45.9 percent of the 85 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 72.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Florida Atlantic’s Forrest has attempted 153 3-pointers and connected on 37.9 percent of them, and is 15 of 31 over the last five games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Owls. Louisiana Tech has an assist on 63 of 106 field goals (59.4 percent) across its previous three contests while Florida Atlantic has assists on 43 of 77 field goals (55.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech gets to the line more often than any other CUSA team. The Bulldogs have averaged 20.5 foul shots per game this season.

