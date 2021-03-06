FBC Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|6
|0
|248
|90
|9
|1
|375
|168
|Tulsa
|6
|0
|187
|123
|6
|3
|244
|194
|Memphis
|5
|3
|223
|259
|8
|3
|341
|307
|UCF
|5
|3
|350
|262
|6
|4
|422
|332
|SMU
|4
|3
|240
|243
|7
|3
|386
|309
|Houston
|3
|3
|200
|185
|3
|5
|240
|256
|Navy
|3
|4
|156
|193
|3
|7
|166
|303
|Tulane
|3
|5
|258
|239
|6
|6
|416
|337
|East Carolina
|3
|5
|243
|270
|3
|6
|272
|319
|Temple
|1
|6
|139
|260
|1
|6
|139
|260
|South Florida
|0
|7
|181
|301
|1
|8
|208
|359
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|9
|0
|325
|171
|10
|2
|401
|236
|Clemson
|8
|1
|411
|183
|10
|2
|522
|242
|Miami
|7
|2
|309
|246
|8
|3
|374
|297
|NC State
|7
|3
|327
|313
|8
|4
|363
|350
|North Carolina
|7
|3
|424
|303
|8
|4
|500
|353
|Boston College
|5
|5
|282
|291
|6
|5
|306
|312
|Pittsburgh
|5
|5
|264
|270
|6
|5
|319
|270
|Virginia Tech
|5
|5
|307
|315
|5
|6
|342
|353
|Virginia
|4
|5
|252
|281
|5
|5
|307
|296
|Wake Forest
|3
|4
|230
|239
|4
|5
|324
|295
|Georgia Tech
|3
|6
|218
|319
|3
|7
|239
|368
|Louisville
|3
|7
|290
|272
|4
|7
|325
|293
|Florida St.
|2
|6
|191
|300
|3
|6
|232
|324
|Duke
|1
|9
|220
|400
|2
|9
|273
|419
|Syracuse
|1
|9
|175
|322
|1
|10
|196
|360
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa St.
|8
|1
|326
|182
|9
|3
|395
|257
|Oklahoma
|6
|2
|343
|198
|9
|2
|473
|239
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|3
|279
|217
|8
|3
|332
|258
|Texas
|5
|3
|313
|259
|7
|3
|427
|285
|TCU
|5
|4
|256
|232
|6
|4
|308
|242
|West Virginia
|4
|4
|185
|174
|6
|4
|265
|205
|Kansas St.
|4
|5
|235
|287
|4
|6
|266
|322
|Texas Tech
|3
|6
|256
|334
|4
|6
|291
|367
|Baylor
|2
|7
|210
|263
|2
|7
|210
|263
|Kansas
|0
|8
|119
|376
|0
|9
|142
|414
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UC Davis
|1
|0
|27
|17
|1
|0
|27
|17
|Weber St.
|1
|0
|49
|21
|1
|0
|49
|21
|E. Washington
|1
|1
|66
|41
|1
|1
|66
|41
|Idaho
|1
|1
|45
|48
|1
|1
|45
|48
|Idaho St.
|1
|1
|47
|73
|1
|1
|47
|73
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|47
|78
|1
|1
|47
|78
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|2
|57
|60
|0
|2
|57
|60
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Weber St. at Cal Poly, ppd.
Idaho St. 26, S. Utah 24
UC Davis 27, Idaho 17
E. Washington 45, N. Arizona 13
UC Davis at Weber St., 3 p.m.
Idaho at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.
S. Utah at Cal Poly, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho St., 6:05 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|44
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|3
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|82
|188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|51
|142
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|36
___
Gardner-Webb 31, Presbyterian 24
Monmouth (NJ) at Robert Morris, Noon
Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|5
|0
|233
|116
|7
|1
|328
|206
|Indiana
|6
|1
|211
|136
|6
|2
|231
|162
|Penn St.
|4
|5
|268
|249
|4
|5
|268
|249
|Maryland
|2
|3
|118
|160
|2
|3
|118
|160
|Michigan
|2
|4
|170
|207
|2
|4
|170
|207
|Rutgers
|3
|6
|240
|289
|3
|6
|240
|289
|Michigan St.
|2
|5
|126
|246
|2
|5
|126
|246
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|6
|1
|177
|102
|7
|2
|222
|143
|Iowa
|6
|2
|254
|128
|6
|2
|254
|128
|Wisconsin
|3
|3
|134
|94
|4
|3
|176
|122
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|191
|211
|3
|4
|191
|211
|Nebraska
|3
|5
|185
|235
|3
|5
|185
|235
|Purdue
|2
|4
|163
|179
|2
|4
|163
|179
|Illinois
|2
|6
|161
|279
|2
|6
|161
|279
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|1
|0
|20
|17
|3
|0
|108
|33
|Richmond
|1
|0
|21
|14
|1
|0
|21
|14
|Elon
|0
|1
|17
|20
|1
|2
|63
|85
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|1
|14
|21
|0
|1
|14
|21
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|1
|0
|24
|20
|1
|0
|24
|20
|Delaware
|1
|0
|37
|0
|1
|0
|37
|0
|Villanova
|1
|0
|16
|13
|1
|0
|16
|13
|Maine
|0
|1
|0
|37
|0
|1
|0
|37
|New Hampshire
|0
|1
|20
|24
|0
|1
|20
|24
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|13
|16
|0
|1
|13
|16
___
Albany (NY) 24, New Hampshire 20
Villanova 16, Stony Brook 13
Delaware 37, Maine 0
Richmond 21, William & Mary 14
James Madison 20, Elon 17
Albany (NY) at Maine, Noon
Stony Brook at Delaware, Noon
Richmond at Elon, 1 p.m.
Rhode Island at Villanova, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at James Madison, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|4
|1
|135
|74
|7
|3
|285
|130
|FAU
|4
|2
|133
|110
|5
|4
|170
|157
|W. Kentucky
|4
|3
|139
|149
|5
|7
|228
|304
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|123
|107
|2
|4
|162
|195
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|4
|172
|213
|3
|6
|206
|319
|FIU
|0
|3
|68
|107
|0
|5
|112
|162
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UAB
|3
|1
|113
|80
|6
|3
|256
|193
|UTSA
|5
|2
|204
|164
|7
|5
|339
|308
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|2
|174
|174
|5
|5
|267
|347
|North Texas
|3
|4
|224
|276
|4
|6
|344
|428
|Rice
|2
|3
|117
|94
|2
|3
|117
|94
|Southern Miss.
|2
|4
|149
|156
|3
|7
|253
|323
|UTEP
|0
|4
|109
|156
|3
|5
|184
|248
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|0
|259
|105
|6
|1
|304
|153
|Kent St.
|3
|1
|199
|152
|3
|1
|199
|152
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|1
|86
|80
|2
|1
|86
|80
|Ohio
|2
|1
|103
|50
|2
|1
|103
|50
|Akron
|1
|5
|103
|248
|1
|5
|103
|248
|Bowling Green
|0
|5
|57
|225
|0
|5
|57
|225
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|5
|1
|202
|165
|7
|1
|274
|206
|Toledo
|4
|2
|210
|146
|4
|2
|210
|146
|W. Michigan
|4
|2
|250
|205
|4
|2
|250
|205
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|3
|188
|181
|3
|3
|188
|181
|E. Michigan
|2
|4
|199
|216
|2
|4
|199
|216
|N. Illinois
|0
|6
|149
|232
|0
|6
|149
|232
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|31
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|10
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|17
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Howard at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
SC State at Howard, 1 p.m.
Alabama A&M 31, SC State 7
Delaware St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Dakota
|3
|0
|93
|48
|3
|0
|93
|48
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|1
|64
|45
|3
|1
|103
|73
|S. Illinois
|2
|1
|89
|80
|3
|1
|109
|97
|N. Iowa
|2
|1
|61
|34
|2
|1
|61
|34
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|1
|86
|58
|2
|1
|86
|58
|South Dakota
|1
|1
|37
|41
|1
|1
|37
|41
|Missouri St.
|1
|1
|30
|49
|1
|4
|74
|157
|Illinois St.
|0
|2
|30
|47
|0
|2
|30
|47
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|2
|34
|75
|0
|2
|34
|75
|Youngstown St.
|0
|3
|29
|76
|0
|3
|29
|76
___
North Dakota 21, South Dakota 10
S. Illinois 30, Youngstown St. 22
N. Dakota St. 25, Missouri St. 0
S. Dakota St. 45, W. Illinois 10
N. Iowa 20, Illinois St. 10
North Dakota at W. Illinois, 1 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.
Missouri St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Illinois St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|7
|0
|216
|125
|7
|1
|229
|159
|Boise St.
|5
|1
|220
|139
|5
|2
|237
|190
|Nevada
|6
|2
|239
|183
|7
|2
|277
|210
|San Diego St.
|4
|2
|173
|94
|4
|4
|197
|142
|Hawaii
|4
|4
|208
|234
|5
|4
|236
|248
|Air Force
|2
|2
|99
|73
|3
|3
|146
|90
|Fresno St.
|3
|3
|197
|180
|3
|3
|197
|180
|Wyoming
|2
|4
|159
|126
|2
|4
|159
|126
|New Mexico
|2
|5
|167
|228
|2
|5
|167
|228
|Colorado St.
|1
|3
|89
|143
|1
|3
|89
|143
|Utah St.
|1
|5
|93
|211
|1
|5
|93
|211
|UNLV
|0
|6
|104
|228
|0
|6
|104
|228
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Sacred Heart at Duquesne, Noon
Wagner at Merrimack College, ppd.
Bryant at LIU, 1 p.m.
Duquesne at Wagner, Noon
LIU at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Merrimack College, TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Murray St.
|1
|0
|14
|10
|1
|0
|14
|10
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|27
|10
|4
|1
|128
|106
|SE Missouri
|1
|0
|47
|7
|1
|1
|64
|27
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|1
|37
|48
|1
|1
|37
|48
|Austin Peay
|1
|1
|48
|47
|1
|4
|85
|181
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|217
|299
|E. Illinois
|0
|1
|7
|47
|0
|1
|7
|47
|Tennessee St.
|0
|1
|20
|27
|0
|1
|20
|27
|UT Martin
|0
|1
|10
|14
|0
|1
|10
|14
___
E. Illinois at UT Martin, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
Murray St. at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 2 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at UT Martin, 2 p.m.
Murray St. at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|3
|1
|121
|100
|3
|1
|121
|100
|Stanford
|4
|2
|176
|190
|4
|2
|176
|190
|Oregon
|3
|2
|171
|140
|4
|3
|219
|198
|Oregon St.
|2
|5
|202
|233
|2
|5
|202
|233
|California
|1
|3
|81
|106
|1
|3
|81
|106
|Washington St.
|1
|3
|108
|154
|1
|3
|108
|154
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|5
|0
|176
|125
|5
|1
|200
|156
|Colorado
|3
|1
|128
|125
|4
|2
|171
|190
|Utah
|3
|2
|151
|130
|3
|2
|151
|130
|Arizona St.
|2
|2
|161
|93
|2
|2
|161
|93
|UCLA
|3
|4
|248
|215
|3
|4
|248
|215
|Arizona
|0
|5
|87
|199
|0
|5
|87
|199
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Holy Cross at Lehigh, Noon
Fordham at Bucknell, ppd.
Colgate at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|26
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|31
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Morehead St. at Presbyterian, Noon
Valparaiso at Butler, Noon
Davidson at Stetson, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Drake, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|8
|2
|412
|263
|8
|4
|478
|370
|Georgia
|7
|2
|299
|179
|8
|2
|323
|200
|Missouri
|5
|5
|267
|323
|5
|5
|267
|323
|Kentucky
|4
|6
|217
|264
|5
|6
|240
|285
|Tennessee
|3
|7
|215
|301
|3
|7
|215
|301
|South Carolina
|2
|8
|235
|360
|2
|8
|235
|360
|Vanderbilt
|0
|9
|133
|336
|0
|9
|133
|336
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|10
|0
|495
|168
|13
|0
|630
|252
|Texas A&M
|8
|1
|285
|190
|9
|1
|326
|217
|Auburn
|6
|4
|257
|237
|6
|5
|276
|272
|LSU
|5
|5
|320
|349
|5
|5
|320
|349
|Mississippi
|4
|5
|366
|363
|5
|5
|392
|383
|Mississippi St.
|3
|7
|207
|283
|4
|7
|235
|309
|Arkansas
|3
|7
|257
|349
|3
|7
|257
|349
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|1
|0
|24
|17
|1
|0
|24
|17
|VMI
|2
|0
|44
|20
|2
|0
|44
|20
|Chattanooga
|2
|0
|49
|37
|2
|1
|59
|50
|Furman
|2
|1
|92
|58
|2
|1
|92
|58
|Wofford
|1
|1
|44
|38
|1
|1
|44
|38
|Mercer
|1
|1
|56
|59
|1
|4
|104
|162
|Samford
|1
|2
|109
|95
|1
|2
|109
|95
|The Citadel
|0
|2
|52
|67
|0
|6
|81
|194
|W. Carolina
|0
|3
|41
|120
|0
|6
|81
|276
___
ETSU at Wofford, ppd.
VMI 30, W. Carolina 7
Chattanooga 25, The Citadel 24
Furman 44, Samford 37
Wofford at Samford, 1 p.m.
The Citadel at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Furman at ETSU, 1 p.m.
Mercer at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|2
|0
|90
|40
|2
|0
|90
|40
|Nicholls
|2
|0
|86
|24
|3
|0
|173
|27
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|0
|43
|38
|1
|0
|43
|38
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|35
|32
|6
|4
|259
|224
|SE Louisiana
|1
|1
|63
|63
|1
|1
|63
|63
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|291
|261
|McNeese St.
|0
|2
|40
|73
|1
|2
|80
|110
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|135
|188
|Abilene Christian
|0
|1
|32
|35
|1
|5
|124
|213
|Lamar
|0
|2
|20
|97
|0
|2
|20
|97
|Northwestern St.
|0
|1
|24
|31
|0
|1
|24
|31
___
Incarnate Word 42, Lamar 20
Nicholls at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.
Lamar at McNeese St., 1 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|33
|28
|2
|0
|86
|28
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|7
|Alabama St.
|0
|1
|21
|24
|0
|1
|21
|24
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|0
|33
|30
|1
|0
|33
|30
|Southern U.
|1
|1
|54
|54
|1
|1
|54
|54
|Grambling St.
|0
|1
|28
|33
|0
|1
|28
|33
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Alabama St. at Alcorn St., 1 p.m.
Jackson St. at Grambling St., 1 p.m.
Alabama A&M 31, SC State 7
Ark.-Pine Bluff 33, Southern U. 30
Alabama A&M at MVSU, ppd.
Texas Southern at Prairie View, 8 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Prairie View at Arlington, T.X., 4 p.m.
MVSU at Jackson St., 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|8
|0
|309
|145
|11
|1
|446
|243
|Appalachian St.
|6
|2
|256
|154
|9
|3
|406
|240
|Georgia Southern
|4
|4
|201
|210
|8
|5
|354
|270
|Georgia St.
|4
|4
|245
|267
|6
|4
|333
|317
|Troy
|3
|4
|199
|172
|5
|6
|301
|283
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|1
|284
|184
|10
|1
|370
|242
|South Alabama
|3
|5
|153
|210
|4
|7
|219
|300
|Arkansas St.
|2
|6
|253
|314
|4
|7
|362
|409
|Texas State
|2
|6
|225
|300
|2
|10
|332
|458
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|7
|143
|312
|0
|10
|163
|420
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1
|522
|184
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1
|420
|226
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3
|321
|178
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|43
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|161
___
Dixie State vs. New Mexico St. at El Paso, T.X., 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|14
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|133
|97
___
Tarleton St. 39, Mississippi College 14
Tarleton St. at Dixie State, 9 p.m.
Comments