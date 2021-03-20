FBC Glance

On Air: This Just In
By The Associated Press
March 20, 2021 6:00 pm
7 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 6 0 248 90 9 1 375 168
Tulsa 6 0 187 123 6 3 244 194
Memphis 5 3 223 259 8 3 341 307
UCF 5 3 350 262 6 4 422 332
SMU 4 3 240 243 7 3 386 309
Houston 3 3 200 185 3 5 240 256
Navy 3 4 156 193 3 7 166 303
Tulane 3 5 258 239 6 6 416 337
East Carolina 3 5 243 270 3 6 272 319
Temple 1 6 139 260 1 6 139 260
South Florida 0 7 181 301 1 8 208 359

___

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 9 0 325 171 10 2 401 236
Clemson 8 1 411 183 10 2 522 242
Miami 7 2 309 246 8 3 374 297
NC State 7 3 327 313 8 4 363 350
North Carolina 7 3 424 303 8 4 500 353
Boston College 5 5 282 291 6 5 306 312
Pittsburgh 5 5 264 270 6 5 319 270
Virginia Tech 5 5 307 315 5 6 342 353
Virginia 4 5 252 281 5 5 307 296
Wake Forest 3 4 230 239 4 5 324 295
Georgia Tech 3 6 218 319 3 7 239 368
Louisville 3 7 290 272 4 7 325 293
Florida St. 2 6 191 300 3 6 232 324
Duke 1 9 220 400 2 9 273 419
Syracuse 1 9 175 322 1 10 196 360

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa St. 8 1 326 182 9 3 395 257
Oklahoma 6 2 343 198 9 2 473 239
Oklahoma St. 6 3 279 217 8 3 332 258
Texas 5 3 313 259 7 3 427 285
TCU 5 4 256 232 6 4 308 242
West Virginia 4 4 185 174 6 4 265 205
Kansas St. 4 5 235 287 4 6 266 322
Texas Tech 3 6 256 334 4 6 291 367
Baylor 2 7 210 263 2 7 210 263
Kansas 0 8 119 376 0 9 142 414

___

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Weber St. 2 0 67 34 2 0 67 34
E. Washington 2 1 112 83 2 1 112 83
Idaho 1 1 45 48 1 1 45 48
N. Arizona 1 1 47 78 1 1 47 78
UC Davis 1 1 40 35 1 1 40 35
Idaho St. 1 2 89 119 1 2 89 119
S. Utah 1 2 91 84 1 2 91 84
Cal Poly 0 1 24 34 0 1 24 34
Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Cal Poly at UC Davis, 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

N. Arizona at Weber St., 3 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho, 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 1 0 24 19 3 0 96 49
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 2 0 73 44
Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188
Charleston Southern 0 1 19 24 0 1 19 24
Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 4 51 142
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 36

___

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at Charleston Southern, ppd.

Kennesaw St. 37, Dixie State 27

Monmouth (NJ) at Gardner-Webb, ppd.

Saturday, March 27

Kennesaw St. at Gardner-Webb, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 5 0 233 116 7 1 328 206
Indiana 6 1 211 136 6 2 231 162
Penn St. 4 5 268 249 4 5 268 249
Maryland 2 3 118 160 2 3 118 160
Michigan 2 4 170 207 2 4 170 207
Rutgers 3 6 240 289 3 6 240 289
Michigan St. 2 5 126 246 2 5 126 246

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Northwestern 6 1 177 102 7 2 222 143
Iowa 6 2 254 128 6 2 254 128
Wisconsin 3 3 134 94 4 3 176 122
Minnesota 3 4 191 211 3 4 191 211
Nebraska 3 5 185 235 3 5 185 235
Purdue 2 4 163 179 2 4 163 179
Illinois 2 6 161 279 2 6 161 279

___

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 1 0 20 17 3 0 108 33
Richmond 2 0 59 28 2 0 59 28
Elon 0 2 31 58 1 3 77 123
Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
William & Mary 0 1 14 21 0 1 14 21

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware 2 0 68 3 2 0 68 3
Rhode Island 2 0 57 47 2 0 57 47
Maine 2 1 73 90 2 1 73 90
Villanova 1 1 53 53 1 1 53 53
Albany (NY) 1 2 68 75 1 2 68 75
New Hampshire 0 1 20 24 0 1 20 24
Stony Brook 0 3 35 82 0 3 35 82

___

Saturday’s Games

Maine 35, Stony Brook 19

Delaware at New Hampshire, ppd.

Rhode Island 17, Albany (NY) 10

Elon at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Richmond at James Madison, ppd.

Saturday, March 27

Delaware at Rhode Island, Noon

New Hampshire at Villanova, ppd.

Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

James Madison at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Elon at Richmond, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 4 1 135 74 7 3 285 130
FAU 4 2 133 110 5 4 170 157
W. Kentucky 4 3 139 149 5 7 228 304
Charlotte 2 2 123 107 2 4 162 195
Middle Tennessee 2 4 172 213 3 6 206 319
FIU 0 3 68 107 0 5 112 162
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UAB 3 1 113 80 6 3 256 193
UTSA 5 2 204 164 7 5 339 308
Louisiana Tech 4 2 174 174 5 5 267 347
North Texas 3 4 224 276 4 6 344 428
Rice 2 3 117 94 2 3 117 94
Southern Miss. 2 4 149 156 3 7 253 323
UTEP 0 4 109 156 3 5 184 248

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 5 0 259 105 6 1 304 153
Kent St. 3 1 199 152 3 1 199 152
Miami (Ohio) 2 1 86 80 2 1 86 80
Ohio 2 1 103 50 2 1 103 50
Akron 1 5 103 248 1 5 103 248
Bowling Green 0 5 57 225 0 5 57 225

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ball St. 5 1 202 165 7 1 274 206
Toledo 4 2 210 146 4 2 210 146
W. Michigan 4 2 250 205 4 2 250 205
Cent. Michigan 3 3 188 181 3 3 188 181
E. Michigan 2 4 199 216 2 4 199 216
N. Illinois 0 6 149 232 0 6 149 232

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Southern

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SC State 0 0 0 0 1 1 24 40
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Northern

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 26 27
Howard 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 17
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

SC State at Norfolk St., 1 p.m.

Morgan St. at Delaware St., 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

Howard at Morgan St., Noon

NC A&T at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Howard, 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Dakota 4 0 131 69 4 0 131 69
S. Dakota St. 4 1 149 78 4 1 149 78
N. Dakota St. 3 1 85 58 4 1 124 86
Missouri St. 2 1 57 73 2 4 101 181
S. Illinois 3 2 109 140 4 2 129 157
N. Iowa 2 2 77 51 2 2 77 51
Illinois St. 1 3 69 86 1 3 69 86
South Dakota 1 3 71 96 1 3 71 96
Youngstown St. 1 4 74 105 1 4 74 105
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Illinois 0 4 73 139 0 4 73 139

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 26, W. Illinois 18

Youngstown St. 28, South Dakota 10

S. Dakota St. 44, S. Illinois 3

North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

North Dakota at Youngstown St., Noon

N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Jose St. 7 0 216 125 7 1 229 159
Boise St. 5 1 220 139 5 2 237 190
Nevada 6 2 239 183 7 2 277 210
San Diego St. 4 2 173 94 4 4 197 142
Hawaii 4 4 208 234 5 4 236 248
Air Force 2 2 99 73 3 3 146 90
Fresno St. 3 3 197 180 3 3 197 180
Wyoming 2 4 159 126 2 4 159 126
New Mexico 2 5 167 228 2 5 167 228
Colorado St. 1 3 89 143 1 3 89 143
Utah St. 1 5 93 211 1 5 93 211
UNLV 0 6 104 228 0 6 104 228

___

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 2 0 47 27 2 0 47 27
Bryant 1 1 33 31 1 1 33 31
LIU 1 1 31 54 1 1 31 54
Sacred Heart 1 1 62 37 1 1 62 37
CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Merrimack College 0 1 7 14 0 1 7 14
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wagner 0 1 0 17 0 1 0 17

___

Sunday’s Games

LIU at Duquesne, Noon

Wagner at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Merrimack College at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 28

Duquesne at Bryant, Noon

Merrimack College at LIU, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Wagner, 1 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Murray St. 3 0 74 62 3 0 74 62
Jacksonville St. 3 0 102 46 6 1 203 142
Austin Peay 2 1 97 89 2 4 134 223
Tennessee St. 1 2 57 85 1 2 57 85
Tennessee Tech 1 2 68 84 1 2 68 84
UT Martin 1 2 58 66 1 2 58 66
SE Missouri 1 2 110 80 1 3 127 100
E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 3 6 217 299
E. Illinois 0 3 42 96 0 3 42 96

___

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 2 p.m.

SE Missouri at Jacksonville St., 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Murray St., 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 28

E. Illinois at Murray St., 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at Jacksonville St., 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100
Stanford 4 2 176 190 4 2 176 190
Oregon 3 2 171 140 4 3 219 198
Oregon St. 2 5 202 233 2 5 202 233
California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106
Washington St. 1 3 108 154 1 3 108 154

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 5 0 176 125 5 1 200 156
Colorado 3 1 128 125 4 2 171 190
Utah 3 2 151 130 3 2 151 130
Arizona St. 2 2 161 93 2 2 161 93
UCLA 3 4 248 215 3 4 248 215
Arizona 0 5 87 199 0 5 87 199

___

PATRIOT LEAGUE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 1 0 20 3 1 0 20 3
Colgate 0 1 10 24 0 1 10 24
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lafayette 1 0 24 10 1 0 24 10
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh 0 1 3 20 0 1 3 20

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Holy Cross, ppd.

Lehigh at Colgate, ppd.

Lafayette at Bucknell, ppd.

Saturday, March 27

Bucknell at Lehigh, Noon

Lafayette at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Colgate, ppd.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego 1 0 13 10 1 0 13 10
Davidson 2 0 67 44 2 1 90 70
Drake 1 1 27 19 1 1 27 19
Valparaiso 1 1 30 31 1 1 30 31
Morehead St. 1 1 47 45 1 2 47 97
Presbyterian 1 1 55 57 1 2 79 88
Butler 0 1 14 24 0 1 14 24
Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stetson 0 2 34 57 0 2 34 57

___

Saturday’s Games

Stetson at Morehead St., Noon

Davidson 41, Presbyterian 24

Drake 17, Valparaiso 6

Butler at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

San Diego at Presbyterian, 11 a.m.

Drake at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Butler at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida 8 2 412 263 8 4 478 370
Georgia 7 2 299 179 8 2 323 200
Missouri 5 5 267 323 5 5 267 323
Kentucky 4 6 217 264 5 6 240 285
Tennessee 3 7 215 301 3 7 215 301
South Carolina 2 8 235 360 2 8 235 360
Vanderbilt 0 9 133 336 0 9 133 336

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 10 0 495 168 13 0 630 252
Texas A&M 8 1 285 190 9 1 326 217
Auburn 6 4 257 237 6 5 276 272
LSU 5 5 320 349 5 5 320 349
Mississippi 4 5 366 363 5 5 392 383
Mississippi St. 3 7 207 283 4 7 235 309
Arkansas 3 7 257 349 3 7 257 349

___

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
VMI 4 0 123 71 4 0 123 71
Chattanooga 3 0 69 55 3 1 79 68
ETSU 2 1 65 55 2 1 65 55
Furman 3 2 127 91 3 2 127 91
Samford 2 3 183 164 2 3 183 164
Wofford 1 2 75 75 1 2 75 75
Mercer 1 2 70 100 1 5 118 203
W. Carolina 1 3 62 134 1 6 102 290
The Citadel 0 4 87 116 0 8 116 243

___

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga 20, Furman 18

VMI 38, Samford 37

ETSU 28, The Citadel 21

W. Carolina at Mercer, 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

Mercer at Chattanooga, Noon

W. Carolina at ETSU, 1 p.m.

Samford at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

VMI at Wofford, 1 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Incarnate Word 2 0 90 40 2 0 90 40
Sam Houston St. 2 0 114 55 2 0 114 55
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 6 4 259 224
Nicholls 2 1 103 95 3 1 190 98
SE Louisiana 2 1 90 87 2 1 90 87
Lamar 1 2 47 123 1 2 47 123
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 5 4 291 261
Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188
McNeese St. 0 3 66 100 1 3 106 137
Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 1 5 124 213
Northwestern St. 0 2 48 58 0 2 48 58

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 5 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

Incarnate Word at Nicholls, Noon

Northwestern St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 2 0 76 35 3 0 129 35
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 7
Alabama St. 0 1 21 24 0 1 21 24
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
MVSU 0 1 7 43 0 1 7 43

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 0 81 51 2 0 81 51
Prairie View 2 0 37 29 2 0 37 29
Southern U. 1 1 54 54 1 1 54 54
Grambling St. 0 3 59 98 0 3 59 98
Texas Southern 0 1 19 20 0 1 19 20

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Prairie View, ppd.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 1 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama St., 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Southern U. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

Alcorn St. at Southern U., 1 p.m.

Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 28

Prairie View at Jackson St., ppd.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 8 0 309 145 11 1 446 243
Appalachian St. 6 2 256 154 9 3 406 240
Georgia Southern 4 4 201 210 8 5 354 270
Georgia St. 4 4 245 267 6 4 333 317
Troy 3 4 199 172 5 6 301 283

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 7 1 284 184 10 1 370 242
South Alabama 3 5 153 210 4 7 219 300
Arkansas St. 2 6 253 314 4 7 362 409
Texas State 2 6 225 300 2 10 332 458
Louisiana-Monroe 0 7 143 312 0 10 163 420

___

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 0 0 0 0 11 1 522 184
Liberty 0 0 0 0 10 1 420 226
Army 0 0 0 0 9 3 321 178
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 72
UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 4 12 161

___

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 3 2 170 112
Dixie State 0 0 0 0 1 3 97 124

___

Saturday’s Games

Midwestern State University at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

Northeastern State University at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Fort Lewis at Dixie State, 9 p.m.

