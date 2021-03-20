FBC Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EDT
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|6
|0
|248
|90
|9
|1
|375
|168
|Tulsa
|6
|0
|187
|123
|6
|3
|244
|194
|Memphis
|5
|3
|223
|259
|8
|3
|341
|307
|UCF
|5
|3
|350
|262
|6
|4
|422
|332
|SMU
|4
|3
|240
|243
|7
|3
|386
|309
|Houston
|3
|3
|200
|185
|3
|5
|240
|256
|Navy
|3
|4
|156
|193
|3
|7
|166
|303
|Tulane
|3
|5
|258
|239
|6
|6
|416
|337
|East Carolina
|3
|5
|243
|270
|3
|6
|272
|319
|Temple
|1
|6
|139
|260
|1
|6
|139
|260
|South Florida
|0
|7
|181
|301
|1
|8
|208
|359
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|9
|0
|325
|171
|10
|2
|401
|236
|Clemson
|8
|1
|411
|183
|10
|2
|522
|242
|Miami
|7
|2
|309
|246
|8
|3
|374
|297
|NC State
|7
|3
|327
|313
|8
|4
|363
|350
|North Carolina
|7
|3
|424
|303
|8
|4
|500
|353
|Boston College
|5
|5
|282
|291
|6
|5
|306
|312
|Pittsburgh
|5
|5
|264
|270
|6
|5
|319
|270
|Virginia Tech
|5
|5
|307
|315
|5
|6
|342
|353
|Virginia
|4
|5
|252
|281
|5
|5
|307
|296
|Wake Forest
|3
|4
|230
|239
|4
|5
|324
|295
|Georgia Tech
|3
|6
|218
|319
|3
|7
|239
|368
|Louisville
|3
|7
|290
|272
|4
|7
|325
|293
|Florida St.
|2
|6
|191
|300
|3
|6
|232
|324
|Duke
|1
|9
|220
|400
|2
|9
|273
|419
|Syracuse
|1
|9
|175
|322
|1
|10
|196
|360
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa St.
|8
|1
|326
|182
|9
|3
|395
|257
|Oklahoma
|6
|2
|343
|198
|9
|2
|473
|239
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|3
|279
|217
|8
|3
|332
|258
|Texas
|5
|3
|313
|259
|7
|3
|427
|285
|TCU
|5
|4
|256
|232
|6
|4
|308
|242
|West Virginia
|4
|4
|185
|174
|6
|4
|265
|205
|Kansas St.
|4
|5
|235
|287
|4
|6
|266
|322
|Texas Tech
|3
|6
|256
|334
|4
|6
|291
|367
|Baylor
|2
|7
|210
|263
|2
|7
|210
|263
|Kansas
|0
|8
|119
|376
|0
|9
|142
|414
___
Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|67
|34
|2
|0
|67
|34
|E. Washington
|2
|1
|112
|83
|2
|1
|112
|83
|Idaho
|1
|1
|45
|48
|1
|1
|45
|48
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|47
|78
|1
|1
|47
|78
|UC Davis
|1
|1
|40
|35
|1
|1
|40
|35
|Idaho St.
|1
|2
|89
|119
|1
|2
|89
|119
|S. Utah
|1
|2
|91
|84
|1
|2
|91
|84
|Cal Poly
|0
|1
|24
|34
|0
|1
|24
|34
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Cal Poly at UC Davis, 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at Weber St., 3 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho, 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|0
|24
|19
|3
|0
|96
|49
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|44
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|82
|188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|19
|24
|0
|1
|19
|24
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|51
|142
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|36
___
Robert Morris at Charleston Southern, ppd.
Kennesaw St. 37, Dixie State 27
Monmouth (NJ) at Gardner-Webb, ppd.
Kennesaw St. at Gardner-Webb, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|5
|0
|233
|116
|7
|1
|328
|206
|Indiana
|6
|1
|211
|136
|6
|2
|231
|162
|Penn St.
|4
|5
|268
|249
|4
|5
|268
|249
|Maryland
|2
|3
|118
|160
|2
|3
|118
|160
|Michigan
|2
|4
|170
|207
|2
|4
|170
|207
|Rutgers
|3
|6
|240
|289
|3
|6
|240
|289
|Michigan St.
|2
|5
|126
|246
|2
|5
|126
|246
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|6
|1
|177
|102
|7
|2
|222
|143
|Iowa
|6
|2
|254
|128
|6
|2
|254
|128
|Wisconsin
|3
|3
|134
|94
|4
|3
|176
|122
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|191
|211
|3
|4
|191
|211
|Nebraska
|3
|5
|185
|235
|3
|5
|185
|235
|Purdue
|2
|4
|163
|179
|2
|4
|163
|179
|Illinois
|2
|6
|161
|279
|2
|6
|161
|279
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|1
|0
|20
|17
|3
|0
|108
|33
|Richmond
|2
|0
|59
|28
|2
|0
|59
|28
|Elon
|0
|2
|31
|58
|1
|3
|77
|123
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|1
|14
|21
|0
|1
|14
|21
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|2
|0
|68
|3
|2
|0
|68
|3
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|57
|47
|2
|0
|57
|47
|Maine
|2
|1
|73
|90
|2
|1
|73
|90
|Villanova
|1
|1
|53
|53
|1
|1
|53
|53
|Albany (NY)
|1
|2
|68
|75
|1
|2
|68
|75
|New Hampshire
|0
|1
|20
|24
|0
|1
|20
|24
|Stony Brook
|0
|3
|35
|82
|0
|3
|35
|82
___
Maine 35, Stony Brook 19
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Delaware at New Hampshire, ppd.
Rhode Island 17, Albany (NY) 10
Elon at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
Richmond at James Madison, ppd.
Delaware at Rhode Island, Noon
New Hampshire at Villanova, ppd.
Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
James Madison at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Elon at Richmond, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|4
|1
|135
|74
|7
|3
|285
|130
|FAU
|4
|2
|133
|110
|5
|4
|170
|157
|W. Kentucky
|4
|3
|139
|149
|5
|7
|228
|304
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|123
|107
|2
|4
|162
|195
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|4
|172
|213
|3
|6
|206
|319
|FIU
|0
|3
|68
|107
|0
|5
|112
|162
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UAB
|3
|1
|113
|80
|6
|3
|256
|193
|UTSA
|5
|2
|204
|164
|7
|5
|339
|308
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|2
|174
|174
|5
|5
|267
|347
|North Texas
|3
|4
|224
|276
|4
|6
|344
|428
|Rice
|2
|3
|117
|94
|2
|3
|117
|94
|Southern Miss.
|2
|4
|149
|156
|3
|7
|253
|323
|UTEP
|0
|4
|109
|156
|3
|5
|184
|248
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|0
|259
|105
|6
|1
|304
|153
|Kent St.
|3
|1
|199
|152
|3
|1
|199
|152
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|1
|86
|80
|2
|1
|86
|80
|Ohio
|2
|1
|103
|50
|2
|1
|103
|50
|Akron
|1
|5
|103
|248
|1
|5
|103
|248
|Bowling Green
|0
|5
|57
|225
|0
|5
|57
|225
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|5
|1
|202
|165
|7
|1
|274
|206
|Toledo
|4
|2
|210
|146
|4
|2
|210
|146
|W. Michigan
|4
|2
|250
|205
|4
|2
|250
|205
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|3
|188
|181
|3
|3
|188
|181
|E. Michigan
|2
|4
|199
|216
|2
|4
|199
|216
|N. Illinois
|0
|6
|149
|232
|0
|6
|149
|232
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|40
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|27
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|17
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SC State at Norfolk St., 1 p.m.
Morgan St. at Delaware St., 6 p.m.
Howard at Morgan St., Noon
NC A&T at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at Howard, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Dakota
|4
|0
|131
|69
|4
|0
|131
|69
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|1
|149
|78
|4
|1
|149
|78
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|1
|85
|58
|4
|1
|124
|86
|Missouri St.
|2
|1
|57
|73
|2
|4
|101
|181
|S. Illinois
|3
|2
|109
|140
|4
|2
|129
|157
|N. Iowa
|2
|2
|77
|51
|2
|2
|77
|51
|Illinois St.
|1
|3
|69
|86
|1
|3
|69
|86
|South Dakota
|1
|3
|71
|96
|1
|3
|71
|96
|Youngstown St.
|1
|4
|74
|105
|1
|4
|74
|105
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|4
|73
|139
|0
|4
|73
|139
___
Illinois St. 26, W. Illinois 18
Youngstown St. 28, South Dakota 10
S. Dakota St. 44, S. Illinois 3
North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
North Dakota at Youngstown St., Noon
N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
Illinois St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|7
|0
|216
|125
|7
|1
|229
|159
|Boise St.
|5
|1
|220
|139
|5
|2
|237
|190
|Nevada
|6
|2
|239
|183
|7
|2
|277
|210
|San Diego St.
|4
|2
|173
|94
|4
|4
|197
|142
|Hawaii
|4
|4
|208
|234
|5
|4
|236
|248
|Air Force
|2
|2
|99
|73
|3
|3
|146
|90
|Fresno St.
|3
|3
|197
|180
|3
|3
|197
|180
|Wyoming
|2
|4
|159
|126
|2
|4
|159
|126
|New Mexico
|2
|5
|167
|228
|2
|5
|167
|228
|Colorado St.
|1
|3
|89
|143
|1
|3
|89
|143
|Utah St.
|1
|5
|93
|211
|1
|5
|93
|211
|UNLV
|0
|6
|104
|228
|0
|6
|104
|228
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|2
|0
|47
|27
|2
|0
|47
|27
|Bryant
|1
|1
|33
|31
|1
|1
|33
|31
|LIU
|1
|1
|31
|54
|1
|1
|31
|54
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|62
|37
|1
|1
|62
|37
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|1
|7
|14
|0
|1
|7
|14
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|1
|0
|17
|0
|1
|0
|17
___
LIU at Duquesne, Noon
Wagner at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Merrimack College at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Duquesne at Bryant, Noon
Merrimack College at LIU, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Wagner, 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Murray St.
|3
|0
|74
|62
|3
|0
|74
|62
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|0
|102
|46
|6
|1
|203
|142
|Austin Peay
|2
|1
|97
|89
|2
|4
|134
|223
|Tennessee St.
|1
|2
|57
|85
|1
|2
|57
|85
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|2
|68
|84
|1
|2
|68
|84
|UT Martin
|1
|2
|58
|66
|1
|2
|58
|66
|SE Missouri
|1
|2
|110
|80
|1
|3
|127
|100
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|217
|299
|E. Illinois
|0
|3
|42
|96
|0
|3
|42
|96
___
Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 2 p.m.
SE Missouri at Jacksonville St., 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Murray St., 3 p.m.
E. Illinois at Murray St., 3 p.m.
Austin Peay at Jacksonville St., 3 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|3
|1
|121
|100
|3
|1
|121
|100
|Stanford
|4
|2
|176
|190
|4
|2
|176
|190
|Oregon
|3
|2
|171
|140
|4
|3
|219
|198
|Oregon St.
|2
|5
|202
|233
|2
|5
|202
|233
|California
|1
|3
|81
|106
|1
|3
|81
|106
|Washington St.
|1
|3
|108
|154
|1
|3
|108
|154
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|5
|0
|176
|125
|5
|1
|200
|156
|Colorado
|3
|1
|128
|125
|4
|2
|171
|190
|Utah
|3
|2
|151
|130
|3
|2
|151
|130
|Arizona St.
|2
|2
|161
|93
|2
|2
|161
|93
|UCLA
|3
|4
|248
|215
|3
|4
|248
|215
|Arizona
|0
|5
|87
|199
|0
|5
|87
|199
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|1
|0
|20
|3
|1
|0
|20
|3
|Colgate
|0
|1
|10
|24
|0
|1
|10
|24
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|24
|10
|1
|0
|24
|10
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|1
|3
|20
|0
|1
|3
|20
___
Lehigh at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Holy Cross, ppd.
Lehigh at Colgate, ppd.
Lafayette at Bucknell, ppd.
Bucknell at Lehigh, Noon
Lafayette at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Colgate, ppd.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego
|1
|0
|13
|10
|1
|0
|13
|10
|Davidson
|2
|0
|67
|44
|2
|1
|90
|70
|Drake
|1
|1
|27
|19
|1
|1
|27
|19
|Valparaiso
|1
|1
|30
|31
|1
|1
|30
|31
|Morehead St.
|1
|1
|47
|45
|1
|2
|47
|97
|Presbyterian
|1
|1
|55
|57
|1
|2
|79
|88
|Butler
|0
|1
|14
|24
|0
|1
|14
|24
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|2
|34
|57
|0
|2
|34
|57
___
Stetson at Morehead St., Noon
Davidson 41, Presbyterian 24
Drake 17, Valparaiso 6
Butler at San Diego, 4 p.m.
San Diego at Presbyterian, 11 a.m.
Drake at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Morehead St. at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Butler at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|8
|2
|412
|263
|8
|4
|478
|370
|Georgia
|7
|2
|299
|179
|8
|2
|323
|200
|Missouri
|5
|5
|267
|323
|5
|5
|267
|323
|Kentucky
|4
|6
|217
|264
|5
|6
|240
|285
|Tennessee
|3
|7
|215
|301
|3
|7
|215
|301
|South Carolina
|2
|8
|235
|360
|2
|8
|235
|360
|Vanderbilt
|0
|9
|133
|336
|0
|9
|133
|336
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|10
|0
|495
|168
|13
|0
|630
|252
|Texas A&M
|8
|1
|285
|190
|9
|1
|326
|217
|Auburn
|6
|4
|257
|237
|6
|5
|276
|272
|LSU
|5
|5
|320
|349
|5
|5
|320
|349
|Mississippi
|4
|5
|366
|363
|5
|5
|392
|383
|Mississippi St.
|3
|7
|207
|283
|4
|7
|235
|309
|Arkansas
|3
|7
|257
|349
|3
|7
|257
|349
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|VMI
|4
|0
|123
|71
|4
|0
|123
|71
|Chattanooga
|3
|0
|69
|55
|3
|1
|79
|68
|ETSU
|2
|1
|65
|55
|2
|1
|65
|55
|Furman
|3
|2
|127
|91
|3
|2
|127
|91
|Samford
|2
|3
|183
|164
|2
|3
|183
|164
|Wofford
|1
|2
|75
|75
|1
|2
|75
|75
|Mercer
|1
|2
|70
|100
|1
|5
|118
|203
|W. Carolina
|1
|3
|62
|134
|1
|6
|102
|290
|The Citadel
|0
|4
|87
|116
|0
|8
|116
|243
___
Chattanooga 20, Furman 18
VMI 38, Samford 37
ETSU 28, The Citadel 21
W. Carolina at Mercer, 4 p.m.
Mercer at Chattanooga, Noon
W. Carolina at ETSU, 1 p.m.
Samford at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
VMI at Wofford, 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|2
|0
|90
|40
|2
|0
|90
|40
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|0
|114
|55
|2
|0
|114
|55
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|35
|32
|6
|4
|259
|224
|Nicholls
|2
|1
|103
|95
|3
|1
|190
|98
|SE Louisiana
|2
|1
|90
|87
|2
|1
|90
|87
|Lamar
|1
|2
|47
|123
|1
|2
|47
|123
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|291
|261
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|135
|188
|McNeese St.
|0
|3
|66
|100
|1
|3
|106
|137
|Abilene Christian
|0
|1
|32
|35
|1
|5
|124
|213
|Northwestern St.
|0
|2
|48
|58
|0
|2
|48
|58
___
SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 5 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Nicholls, Noon
Northwestern St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|2
|0
|76
|35
|3
|0
|129
|35
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|7
|Alabama St.
|0
|1
|21
|24
|0
|1
|21
|24
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|1
|7
|43
|0
|1
|7
|43
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|0
|81
|51
|2
|0
|81
|51
|Prairie View
|2
|0
|37
|29
|2
|0
|37
|29
|Southern U.
|1
|1
|54
|54
|1
|1
|54
|54
|Grambling St.
|0
|3
|59
|98
|0
|3
|59
|98
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|19
|20
|0
|1
|19
|20
___
Alabama A&M at Prairie View, ppd.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 1 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alabama St., 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. at MVSU, 4 p.m.
Southern U. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Southern U., 1 p.m.
Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Jackson St., ppd.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|8
|0
|309
|145
|11
|1
|446
|243
|Appalachian St.
|6
|2
|256
|154
|9
|3
|406
|240
|Georgia Southern
|4
|4
|201
|210
|8
|5
|354
|270
|Georgia St.
|4
|4
|245
|267
|6
|4
|333
|317
|Troy
|3
|4
|199
|172
|5
|6
|301
|283
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|1
|284
|184
|10
|1
|370
|242
|South Alabama
|3
|5
|153
|210
|4
|7
|219
|300
|Arkansas St.
|2
|6
|253
|314
|4
|7
|362
|409
|Texas State
|2
|6
|225
|300
|2
|10
|332
|458
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|7
|143
|312
|0
|10
|163
|420
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1
|522
|184
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1
|420
|226
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3
|321
|178
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|72
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|161
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|170
|112
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|97
|124
___
Midwestern State University at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Northeastern State University at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Fort Lewis at Dixie State, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments