On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Federer to face Chardy or Evans in comeback match in Doha

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 12:52 pm
1 min read
      

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Roger Federer will face the winner of the match between Jeremy Chardy and Dan Evans in the Qatar Open next week in his first competition in more than a year.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who underwent two right knee operations last season, is playing in his first tournament since he reached the semifinals at the Australian Open in February 2020.

In Saturday’s draw, the 39-year-old Federer has a bye and faces a second-round challenge from either Chardy or Evans, who play Monday.

Veteran Chardy took Andrey Rublev to three sets in Rotterdam on Friday and the Frenchman has reached two semifinals this year. British player Evans won the Murray River Open in Melbourne last month, defeating Chardy in the semifinals.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Other Doha headliners include top-seeded Dominic Thiem and Rublev.

“It’s been a long and hard road,” second-seeded Federer said Friday on Twitter. “I know I’m not at the finish line yet. I feel like I’m in a good place. I’ve been practicing very well, and just really pumped up.”

Federer won trophies at the hard-court event in 2005, 2006 and 2017. He is currently No. 5 in the ATP rankings.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday