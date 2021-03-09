On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Federer to play Evans in Qatar on return from 13-month break

By The Associated Press
March 9, 2021 4:24 pm
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Roger Federer will face Britain’s Daniel Evans in the second round of the Qatar Open on Wednesday as the Swiss great makes his comeback after a 13-month break.

Federer, who has had two operations on his right knee since playing at the Australian Open last year, is a three-time champion at the Doha tournament and has a 26-3 record at the complex.

The 30-year-old Evans saved 16 of the 18 break points he faced to overcome French player Jeremy Chardy 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 on Tuesday. Evans has lost all three of his previous meetings with Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion.

South African qualifier Lloyd Harris dug deep to upset seventh-seeded Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (3), 6-7 (6) 7-5 over two hours and 40 minutes later Tuesday, and sixth-seeded David Goffin beat Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 6-4.

Also, there were wins for Vasek Pospisil and Marton Fucsovics.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

