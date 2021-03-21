Fla St., Colorado meet in Second Round

No. 5 seed Colorado (23-8) vs. No. 4 seed Florida State (17-6)

NCAA Tournament Second Round, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Florida State are set to square off in a NCAA second round game. Florida State earned a 64-54 win over UNC Greensboro in its most recent game, while Colorado won easily 96-73 against Georgetown in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Colorado’s McKinley Wright IV, Jeriah Horne and D’Shawn Schwartz have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Buffaloes points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wright has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Florida State is a perfect 16-0 when it holds an opponent to 75 points or fewer. The Seminoles are 1-6 when opponents score more than 75 points.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Buffaloes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Seminoles. Florida State has an assist on 38 of 77 field goals (49.4 percent) across its previous three games while Colorado has assists on 47 of 85 field goals (55.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida State is ranked first among ACC teams with an average of 78.3 points per game.

