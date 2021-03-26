On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Listen Live
Sports News

Fla St. faces Michigan in Sweet 16

By The Associated Press
March 26, 2021 6:30 pm
1 min read
      

No. 4 seed Florida State (18-6) vs. No. 1 seed Michigan (22-4)

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A trip to the Elite Eight is on the line as Florida State and Michigan are set to go at it. Michigan earned an 86-78 win over LSU in its most recent game, while Florida State got a 71-53 win against Colorado in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson has averaged 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds while Franz Wagner has put up 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Seminoles, Raiquan Gray has averaged 12 points and 6.5 rebounds while Scottie Barnes has put up 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.TOUGH TO DEFEND DICKINSON: In 26 appearances this year, Michigan’s Dickinson has shot 60.6 percent.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wolverines have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Seminoles. Michigan has an assist on 55 of 74 field goals (74.3 percent) over its past three outings while Florida State has assists on 43 of 77 field goals (55.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida State is ranked first among ACC teams with an average of 78 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|22 GitLab Gives!
3|22 Automate Forward
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bald eagle population soaring