On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Florida 69, Vanderbilt 63

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 4:31 pm
< a min read
      

VANDERBILT (1-1)

Brown 3-4 0-0 7, Evans 2-7 0-0 4, Harvey 5-9 0-0 12, Pippen 6-19 10-10 23, Wright 0-4 0-0 0, Thomas 4-8 0-0 12, Stute 0-2 2-2 2, Millora-Brown 0-1 0-0 0, McBride 1-3 0-0 3, Odusipe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 12-12 63.

FLORIDA (1-0)

Castleton 3-5 0-2 6, Duruji 4-7 0-1 8, Ruzhentsev 1-5 0-0 2, Locke 5-12 0-0 13, Mann 7-12 7-8 22, Appleby 3-8 4-4 12, Lewis 0-1 1-2 1, Osifo 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 2-2 1-1 5, Lane 0-1 0-0 0, Jitoboh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 13-18 69.

Halftime_Florida 34-22. 3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 9-31 (Thomas 4-7, Harvey 2-5, Brown 1-2, McBride 1-3, Pippen 1-7, Wright 0-1, Stute 0-2, Evans 0-4), Florida 6-19 (Locke 3-8, Appleby 2-4, Mann 1-3, Ruzhentsev 0-4). Rebounds_Vanderbilt 29 (Brown 7), Florida 33 (Castleton 8). Assists_Vanderbilt 10 (Pippen 4), Florida 15 (Mann 6). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 16, Florida 14.

        Insight by DUO Security: State Department, NASA, OMB and Defense Manpower Data Center explore the future of identity, credential and access management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 2021 Pacific Operational Science &...
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris swears in Marcia Fudge as Secretary of the Department of Housing & Urban Development