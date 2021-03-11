Florida 69, Vanderbilt 63

VANDERBILT (1-1)
Brown 3-4 0-0 7, Evans 2-7 0-0 4, Harvey 5-9 0-0 12, Pippen 6-19 10-10 23, Wright 0-4 0-0 0, Thomas 4-8 0-0 12, Stute 0-2 2-2 2, Millora-Brown 0-1 0-0 0, McBride 1-3 0-0 3, Odusipe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 12-12 63.
FLORIDA (1-0)
Castleton 3-5 0-2 6, Duruji 4-7 0-1 8, Ruzhentsev 1-5 0-0 2, Locke 5-12 0-0 13, Mann 7-12 7-8 22, Appleby 3-8 4-4 12, Lewis 0-1 1-2 1, Osifo 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 2-2 1-1 5, Lane 0-1 0-0 0, Jitoboh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 13-18 69.
Halftime_Florida 34-22. 3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 9-31 (Thomas 4-7, Harvey 2-5, Brown 1-2, McBride 1-3, Pippen 1-7, Wright 0-1, Stute 0-2, Evans 0-4), Florida 6-19 (Locke 3-8, Appleby 2-4, Mann 1-3, Ruzhentsev 0-4). Rebounds_Vanderbilt 29 (Brown 7), Florida 33 (Castleton 8). Assists_Vanderbilt 10 (Pippen 4), Florida 15 (Mann 6). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 16, Florida 14.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments