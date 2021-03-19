On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Florida 75, No. 25 Virginia Tech 70, OT

By The Associated Press
March 19, 2021 3:00 pm
< a min read
      

VIRGINIA TECH (0-1)

Aluma 3-6 1-2 7, Mutts 2-5 2-4 6, Alleyne 8-18 8-11 28, Bede 0-1 0-0 0, Radford 7-15 4-4 18, Cattoor 4-11 0-0 11, Pemsl 0-1 0-0 0, N’Guessan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 15-21 70.

FLORIDA (1-0)

Castleton 6-8 7-8 19, Duruji 4-7 1-5 9, Appleby 2-6 2-2 6, Locke 4-8 2-2 10, Mann 5-9 1-2 14, Lewis 5-8 3-4 15, Osifo 0-0 2-4 2, Lane 0-0 0-0 0, Ruzhentsev 0-0 0-0 0, Jitoboh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-46 18-27 75.

Halftime_Virginia Tech 33-27. 3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 7-23 (Alleyne 4-10, Cattoor 3-10, Mutts 0-1, Radford 0-2), Florida 5-13 (Mann 3-6, Lewis 2-3, Duruji 0-1, Locke 0-1, Appleby 0-2). Fouled Out_Aluma, Mutts, Duruji, Osifo. Rebounds_Virginia Tech 22 (Aluma 7), Florida 35 (Castleton 14). Assists_Virginia Tech 11 (Mutts 4), Florida 9 (Mann 4). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 24, Florida 19.

