Florida A&M 65, NC Central 58

FLORIDA A&M (8-10)

Jones 4-10 0-0 8, Moragne 5-7 2-2 12, Randolph 4-11 5-7 13, Reaves 4-8 2-2 13, Speer 3-6 3-4 10, Brown 1-3 4-4 7, Desir 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Clark 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Littles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 16-19 65.

NC CENTRAL (4-8)

Maxwell 0-5 2-5 2, Whatley 3-7 2-2 8, Fennell 2-4 3-3 7, Perkins 4-4 0-1 8, Wright 0-3 0-0 0, Keyser 4-16 2-3 11, Palmer 1-4 0-0 3, Moultrie 2-6 2-2 8, Caldwell 4-9 2-2 11, Melvin 0-3 0-0 0, Kabeya 0-0 0-0 0, Bowles 0-0 0-0 0, Graves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 13-18 58.

Halftime_NC Central 35-25. 3-Point Goals_Florida A&M 5-15 (Reaves 3-7, Brown 1-3, Speer 1-3, Clark 0-2), NC Central 5-27 (Moultrie 2-5, Palmer 1-2, Caldwell 1-6, Keyser 1-6, Maxwell 0-1, Fennell 0-2, Wright 0-2, Whatley 0-3). Rebounds_Florida A&M 41 (Jones 11), NC Central 26 (Keyser 6). Assists_Florida A&M 11 (Randolph, Speer 3), NC Central 7 (Keyser 2). Total Fouls_Florida A&M 18, NC Central 18. A_100 (3,056).

