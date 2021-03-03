Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Florida A&M 65, NC Central 58

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 9:17 pm
< a min read
      

FLORIDA A&M (8-10)

Jones 4-10 0-0 8, Moragne 5-7 2-2 12, Randolph 4-11 5-7 13, Reaves 4-8 2-2 13, Speer 3-6 3-4 10, Brown 1-3 4-4 7, Desir 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Clark 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Littles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 16-19 65.

NC CENTRAL (4-8)

Maxwell 0-5 2-5 2, Whatley 3-7 2-2 8, Fennell 2-4 3-3 7, Perkins 4-4 0-1 8, Wright 0-3 0-0 0, Keyser 4-16 2-3 11, Palmer 1-4 0-0 3, Moultrie 2-6 2-2 8, Caldwell 4-9 2-2 11, Melvin 0-3 0-0 0, Kabeya 0-0 0-0 0, Bowles 0-0 0-0 0, Graves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 13-18 58.

Halftime_NC Central 35-25. 3-Point Goals_Florida A&M 5-15 (Reaves 3-7, Brown 1-3, Speer 1-3, Clark 0-2), NC Central 5-27 (Moultrie 2-5, Palmer 1-2, Caldwell 1-6, Keyser 1-6, Maxwell 0-1, Fennell 0-2, Wright 0-2, Whatley 0-3). Rebounds_Florida A&M 41 (Jones 11), NC Central 26 (Keyser 6). Assists_Florida A&M 11 (Randolph, Speer 3), NC Central 7 (Keyser 2). Total Fouls_Florida A&M 18, NC Central 18. A_100 (3,056).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 SHARE Virtual Summit March 2021
3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Miguel Cardona ceremonially sworn in as Education Secretary