Florida Gulf Coast 72, Lipscomb 60

FLORIDA GULF COAST (10-7)
Abaev 5-9 0-0 11, Catto 6-13 0-0 13, Largie 7-12 5-6 19, Rolon 0-7 0-0 0, Warren 5-11 0-0 13, Anderson 3-7 0-0 6, Rivers 2-3 0-0 5, Rosa 1-2 0-0 2, London 1-1 0-0 3, Rainwater 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-66 5-6 72.
LIPSCOMB (15-12)
Asadullah 6-13 2-6 14, Ferguson 2-8 2-4 6, Johnson 8-18 1-1 18, G.Jones 0-7 0-0 0, Wolfe 2-5 1-2 6, Pruitt 3-5 0-0 8, Hazen 1-3 0-0 2, Shulman 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 24-64 6-13 60.
Halftime_Lipscomb 35-31. 3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 7-21 (Warren 3-6, Abaev 1-1, London 1-1, Rivers 1-2, Catto 1-5, Largie 0-1, Rosa 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Rolon 0-2), Lipscomb 6-26 (Pruitt 2-3, Shulman 2-5, Wolfe 1-3, Johnson 1-6, Hazen 0-1, Ferguson 0-2, G.Jones 0-6). Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 34 (Abaev 7), Lipscomb 40 (Asadullah 11). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 17 (Rolon 9), Lipscomb 10 (Ferguson, Johnson, Wolfe, Pruitt 2). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 12, Lipscomb 11. A_87 (1,360).
