Former Arkansas, SMU coach Chad Morris takes Texas prep job

By The Associated Press
March 31, 2021 1:53 pm
ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Former Arkansas and SMU head coach Chad Morris has been hired as football coach at a suburban Dallas high school.

Morris will take over the football program in Allen, the school district announced Wednesday.

Morris was fired at Arkansas in 2019 after going 4-18 in two seasons and most recently worked as Auburn’s offensive coordinator.

He has 16 years of high school coaching experience, including back-to-back state championships with Lake Travis High School in Texas.

“Allen High School is known throughout the state and nation for having a storied tradition of excellence in everything it does, and the football team is certainly included in that discussion,” Morris said. “My roots run deep in Texas high school football, and I’m excited for the opportunity to get back to coaching young student-athletes and making an impression on their lives.”

