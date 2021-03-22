On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Freshman Kessler announces plan to transfer from Tar Heels

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 2:09 pm
< a min read
      

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina freshman Walker Kessler plans to transfer.

The 7-footer announced his decision Monday in a social media post Monday. That came three days after the Tar Heels’ season ended with a loss to Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Kessler said he was honored to have played for the Tar Heels, adding: “Gratitude is all I feel for my teammates, coaches, trainers, administration and staff.”

Kessler was a top-25 national recruit who saw the least time in UNC’s rotation of four big men, averaging 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds. But he came on late with some big performances, including 20 points in a comeback win over Florida State and a near triple-double (16 points, 12 rebounds, eight blocks) in a win against Notre Dame in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

After the Wisconsin loss, coach Roy Williams said he thought UNC could have a “really, really special” foundation next year after returning to the NCAAs with a youth-laden roster. But he also said players “have decisions to make” about their futures.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Webinar Series: Change Simple...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Navy Sailors with Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Sigonella, prepare and load a box of COVID-19 vaccines to be shipped to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) from Naval Air Station Sigonella