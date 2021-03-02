Fresno St. 67, Boise St. 64

FRESNO ST. (10-10)
Robinson 3-14 4-4 11, Ballard 2-9 0-0 6, Hill 3-7 1-1 8, Holland 4-8 0-0 12, Stroud 6-13 3-3 16, Campbell 2-5 0-0 5, Colimerio 1-1 0-0 2, Gray 2-3 3-3 7, Harding 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 11-11 67.
BOISE ST. (18-6)
Armus 2-4 2-2 6, Kigab 2-4 2-2 7, Alston 4-16 3-3 12, Dennis 1-5 1-2 4, Shaver 2-5 6-7 11, Akot 6-12 3-4 18, Doutrive 1-3 0-0 2, Rice 2-3 0-0 4, Milner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 17-20 64.
Halftime_Fresno St. 35-29. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 10-23 (Holland 4-8, Ballard 2-5, Campbell 1-1, Stroud 1-2, Hill 1-3, Robinson 1-4), Boise St. 7-19 (Akot 3-5, Dennis 1-1, Shaver 1-1, Kigab 1-2, Alston 1-8, Doutrive 0-2). Fouled Out_Holland. Rebounds_Fresno St. 30 (Hill 10), Boise St. 32 (Dennis 10). Assists_Fresno St. 11 (Hill 3), Boise St. 6 (Akot 3). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 17, Boise St. 16.
