Fresno St. 85, New Mexico 77

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 9:38 pm
NEW MEXICO (6-16)

Francis 6-8 3-4 19, Johnson 3-10 3-3 10, Marin 4-11 1-2 13, Singleton 3-6 1-6 7, Maluach 2-10 11-12 16, Kuac 1-4 0-1 2, Padgett 3-5 0-1 8, Headdings 1-1 0-0 2, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Medina 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 19-29 77.

FRESNO ST. (12-11)

Robinson 2-2 10-11 14, Ballard 3-5 3-5 12, Hill 6-11 2-3 17, Holland 5-10 4-4 15, Stroud 8-12 3-5 19, Campbell 1-2 2-4 4, Harding 0-1 0-0 0, Gray 1-1 0-2 2, Colimerio 0-1 0-0 0, Meah 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-46 24-34 85.

Halftime_New Mexico 35-34. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico 12-28 (Francis 4-4, Marin 4-10, Padgett 2-4, Johnson 1-3, Maluach 1-4, Medina 0-1, Kuac 0-2), Fresno St. 7-18 (Ballard 3-5, Hill 3-6, Holland 1-4, Colimerio 0-1, Stroud 0-2). Fouled Out_Marin, Maluach, Kuac, Ballard. Rebounds_New Mexico 17 (Johnson 6), Fresno St. 36 (Robinson 12). Assists_New Mexico 15 (Francis 5), Fresno St. 15 (Holland 6). Total Fouls_New Mexico 25, Fresno St. 24.

