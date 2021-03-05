Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 13, Central – Wise 7
Appomattox 49, William Campbell 0
Carroll County 42, Giles 13
Cave Spring 34, Blacksburg 7
Chantilly 14, Centreville 7
Colonial Forge 20, Mountain View 7
Dinwiddie 57, Petersburg 6
Floyd County 58, Alleghany 7
Forest Park 37, Colgan 7
GW-Danville 41, Patrick County 0
Goochland 27, Albemarle 0
Grassfield 24, Indian River 21, 2OT
Heritage-Lynchburg 27, Amherst County 0
Hermitage 10, Glen Allen 7
James Madison 27, Oakton 14
Justice High School 40, Falls Church 0
Lafayette 44, Jamestown 6
Lord Botetourt 49, William Fleming 6
Louisa 35, Monticello 7
Massaponax 38, Riverbend 0
Midlothian 10, Clover Hill 9
North Stafford 16, Stafford 7
Ocean Lakes 28, Landstown 6
Orange County 36, Charlottesville 6
Oscar Smith 54, Western Branch 0
Pulaski County 28, Christiansburg 7
Riverheads 47, Wilson Memorial 7
Rockbridge County 38, Spotswood 6
South County 58, W.T. Woodson 0
South Lakes 33, Yorktown 0
Strasburg 7, Luray 6
Varina 41, J.R. Tucker 0
Western Albemarle 35, Fluvanna 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ridgeview vs. John Battle, ppd.
