Sports News

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 9:27 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 13, Central – Wise 7

Appomattox 49, William Campbell 0

Carroll County 42, Giles 13

Cave Spring 34, Blacksburg 7

Chantilly 14, Centreville 7

Colonial Forge 20, Mountain View 7

Dinwiddie 57, Petersburg 6

Floyd County 58, Alleghany 7

Forest Park 37, Colgan 7

GW-Danville 41, Patrick County 0

Goochland 27, Albemarle 0

Grassfield 24, Indian River 21, 2OT

Heritage-Lynchburg 27, Amherst County 0

Hermitage 10, Glen Allen 7

James Madison 27, Oakton 14

Justice High School 40, Falls Church 0

Lafayette 44, Jamestown 6

Lord Botetourt 49, William Fleming 6

Louisa 35, Monticello 7

Massaponax 38, Riverbend 0

Midlothian 10, Clover Hill 9

North Stafford 16, Stafford 7

Ocean Lakes 28, Landstown 6

Orange County 36, Charlottesville 6

Oscar Smith 54, Western Branch 0

Pulaski County 28, Christiansburg 7

Riverheads 47, Wilson Memorial 7

Rockbridge County 38, Spotswood 6

South County 58, W.T. Woodson 0

South Lakes 33, Yorktown 0

Strasburg 7, Luray 6

Varina 41, J.R. Tucker 0

Western Albemarle 35, Fluvanna 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ridgeview vs. John Battle, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

