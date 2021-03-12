Trending:
Sports News

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 10:05 pm
2 min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 59, Lee High 3

Albemarle 13, Fluvanna 0

Alexandria High School/T.C. Williams 34, Annandale 14

Altavista 29, William Campbell 22

Appomattox 83, Nelson County 6

Bayside 34, Kellam 0

Brentsville 22, William Monroe 3

Briar Woods 49, Freedom (South Riding) 7

Broadwater Academy 50, Southampton Academy 20

Brooke Point 42, Stafford 29

Carroll County 40, James River-Buchanan 0

Central – Wise 44, Gate City 12

Chancellor 35, Courtland 6

Chantilly 48, Hayfield 7

Christiansburg 26, Hidden Valley 0

Clover Hill 43, Powhatan 42

Colonial Forge 35, North Stafford 7

Denbigh 27, Heritage-Newport News 12

Dinwiddie 28, Matoaca 14

Douglas Freeman 41, Henrico 24

Eastside 40, Rye Cove 14

GW-Danville 54, Halifax County 6

Gar-Field 59, Colgan 12

George Marshall 48, John R. Lewis 6

Greenbrier Christian 54, Halifax Academy, N.C. 6

Hanover 28, Atlee 26

Heritage-Lynchburg 69, Rustburg 16

Hermitage 41, Mills Godwin 3

Highland Springs 35, Glen Allen 9

Holston 43, Northwood 7

Independence 44, Heritage (Leesburg) 42

Indian River 52, Hickory 12

J.I. Burton 40, Thomas Walker 6

James Madison 21, Westfield 14

James Robinson 59, Fairfax 13

Jamestown 21, Grafton 12

John Champe 28, Battlefield 7

John Handley 20, Fauquier 10

K&Q Central 42, Rappahannock 14

Kempsville 21, Landstown 0

Kettle Run 36, Culpeper 6

King George 35, Eastern View 6

King William 48, West Point 8

King’s Fork High School 42, Lakeland 6

Lake Braddock 49, W.T. Woodson 28

Lake Taylor 20, Booker T. Washington 16

Lebanon 34, Virginia High 7

Lord Botetourt 55, William Byrd 13

Magna Vista 35, Patrick County 7

Manchester 48, James River-Midlothian 0

Massaponax 40, Mountain View 0

Maury 64, Granby 6

McLean 16, Langley 7

Midlothian 46, Meadowbrook 0

Monacan 29, Cosby 14

Monticello 31, Orange County 28

Nansemond-Suffolk 53, Catholic High School of Va Beach 15

Narrows 43, Eastern Montgomery 0

Norview 20, Norcom 3

Park View-Sterling 28, Lightridge 27, 2OT

Patrick Henry-Ashland 56, Mechanicsville High School 14

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 32, Cave Spring 18

Prince George 37, Colonial Heights 6

Princess Anne 22, Ocean Lakes 7

Pulaski County 56, Blacksburg 0

Radford 40, Alleghany 0

Riverheads 49, Fort Defiance 6

Rock Ridge 59, TJ-Alexandria 14

Rockbridge County 38, Waynesboro 6

Rural Retreat 33, Chilhowie 11

Salem-Va. Beach 28, Green Run 27

Skyline 49, Woodstock Central 13

South County 38, West Springfield 7

South Lakes 40, Herndon 0

Southampton 40, Windsor 0

Spotsylvania 28, James Monroe 14

St. Michael 8, Northumberland 6

Strasburg 48, Madison County 0

Stuarts Draft 42, Wilson Memorial 7

Thomas Dale 39, Lloyd Bird 34

Tuscarora 20, Broad Run 19

Varina 28, Deep Run 7

Western Albemarle 19, Charlottesville 0

Western Branch 12, Grassfield 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Tabb vs. Smithfield, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

