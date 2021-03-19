Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Catoctin 41, Thomas Johnson 20
Easton 15, North Caroline 14
Fort Hill 27, Allegany 12
Franklin 34, Hereford 7
Liberty 21, Winters Mill 13
Linganore 29, Middletown 19
Long Reach 13, Reservoir 7
Marriotts Ridge 35, Centennial 0
Milford Mill 69, Western STES 0
Oakland Mills 18, Mt. Hebron 14
Parkside 21, James M. Bennett 6
Perry Hall 16, Eastern Tech 0
River Hill 16, Wilde Lake 0
South Carroll 20, Francis Scott Key 8
Sparrows Point 12, Milford Mill 10
Urbana 23, Oakdale 21
Walkersville 42, Tuscarora 7
Wicomico 25, Stephen Decatur 12
Woodlawn 28, Lansdowne 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments