On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
March 19, 2021 11:21 pm
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Catoctin 41, Thomas Johnson 20

Easton 15, North Caroline 14

Fort Hill 27, Allegany 12

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Franklin 34, Hereford 7

Liberty 21, Winters Mill 13

Linganore 29, Middletown 19

Long Reach 13, Reservoir 7

Marriotts Ridge 35, Centennial 0

Milford Mill 69, Western STES 0

Oakland Mills 18, Mt. Hebron 14

Parkside 21, James M. Bennett 6

        Read more: Sports News

Perry Hall 16, Eastern Tech 0

River Hill 16, Wilde Lake 0

South Carroll 20, Francis Scott Key 8

Sparrows Point 12, Milford Mill 10

Urbana 23, Oakdale 21

Walkersville 42, Tuscarora 7

Wicomico 25, Stephen Decatur 12

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Woodlawn 28, Lansdowne 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|17 2021 National Environmental Justice...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

New Interior Secretary Deb Haaland sworn in as the first Native American Cabinet Secretary