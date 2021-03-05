Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended free agent RHP Sam Dyson for the 2021 season and postseason for a violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with Cs Ronaldo Hernandez and Connor Wong, OFs Jeisson Rosario, Alex Verdugo and Marcus Wilson, INFs Jonathan Arauz, Christian Arroyo, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec and Hudson Potts, and Ps Eduard Bazardo, Colten Brewer, Jay Groome, Darwinzon Hernandez, Tanner Houck, Bryan Mata, Nick Pivetta, John Schreiber, Connor Seabold, Josh Taylor, Phillips Valdez, and Garrett Whitlock on one-year contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with OF Jarrod Dyson to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned RHP Gerardo Reyes outright to Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released OF Drew Weeks.

Minor League Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Promoted assistant general manager Christian Heimall to general manager.

Frontier League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed 3B Jesse Hodges.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Trey Cochran-Gill.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined both Utah G Donovan Mitchell for public criticism of the officiating and his conduct while exiting the court and Utah C Ruby Gobert for public criticism of the officiating after a game against Philadelphia on March 3.

DETROIT PISTONS — Agreed to terms with F Blake Griffin on a contract buyout and placed him on waivers.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released K Zane Gonzalez.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed S Micah Hyde to a two-year contract extension.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released C B.J. Finney.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived CBs Tae Hayes and Cordrea Tankersley.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Ross Dwelley and S Marcell Harris to one-year contract extensions. Waived the contract of LB Mark Nzeocha.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with FB Khari Blasingame on a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released QB Alex Smith.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Announced the passing of OT Chris Schultz.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Carolina D Brett Pesce for a dangerous trip of Detroit F Robby Fabbri during a March 3 game.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Placed Fs Andrew Shaw and Zach Smith on long-term injured reserve.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Peyton Jones from minor league taxi squad. Assigned G Adam Werner to Colorado (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Designated LW Tanner Kero for the minor league taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned C Michael Rasmussen to Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned D Gustav Lindstrom to the minor league taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled LW Tanner Jeannot from minor league taxi squad. Loaned G Connor Ingram to Chicago (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Michael McLeod to the minor league taxi squad. Assigned F Brett Seney from Binghamton (AHL) to the taxi squad. Reassigned D Josh Jacobs to Binghamton (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated D Erik Brannstrom to the minor league taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Loaned D Pierre-Olivier Joseph and LW Drew O’Connor to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled RW Steenn Pasichmnuk from Allen (ECHL) loan. Reassigned LW Dillon Hamaliuk to Kelowna (WHL). Recalled RW Kurtis Gabriel and C Joel Kellman from the minor league taxi squad.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled G Francois Brassard from Wheeling (ECHL) loan.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Signed G Ivan Nalimov to a standard player contract (SPC).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled D Brendan Guhle from Anaheim (NHL) loan.

STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled C Byron Froese from Calgary (NHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed F Frank DiChiara to the active roster and placed on the reserve list.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired G Evan Buitenhuis from Utah. Activated Fs Tommy Marchin and Mason Mitchell from the reserve list. Placed D Evan Neugold and F Luke Nogard on the reserve list.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated Ds Nick Boka and Mathieu Brodeur from the reserve list. Placed F Travis Howe and D Marcus McIvor on the reserve list. Placed D Curtis Leonard on injured reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Max Zimmer from injured reserve. Placed D Eric Williams on the reserve list.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Anthony Wyse and Fs Nick Hutchison and David Broll from the reserve list. Placed D Willie Raskob and Fs Darian Skeoch and Alex Rauter on the reserve list.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Jacob Friend from the reserve list. Placed F Calder Brooks on the reserve list.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Darren Brady and F Gabe Chabot from the reserve list. Placed D Charles Cuti and F Tyson Empey on the reserve list.

TULSA OILERS — Loaned F Brent Gates to San Diego (AHL).

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Placed Yuri Terao on the reserve list. Acquired F Josh Dickinson form Colorado (AHL).

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated G Hayden Hawkey and F Jacob Hayhurst from the reserve list. Placed D Derek Topatigh and F Kyle Marino on the reserve list. Recalled G Francois Brassard from Harford (AHL).

Southern Professional Hockey League

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Waived LW Alex Berardinelli.

MACON MAYHEM — Placed LW Ray Brice on 21-day injured reserve. Recalled LW Jared Bethune from Allen (ECHL).

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Recalled G Jake Kupsky from South Carolina (ECHL).

Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed D Sam Vines to a four-year contract and F Diego Rubio to a two-year contract extension.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed F Edward Kizza to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed W Cameron Harper to a three-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Agreed to terms with G Joe Bendik on a one-year contract.

