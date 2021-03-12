Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reassigned RHP Evan Phillips to Twin Lakes camp. Optioned LHPs Mike Baumann and Alexander Wells, RHPs Isaac Mattson and Zac Lowther to Norfolk (Triple-A Southeast).

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned 3B Hudson Potts, OFs Jeisson Rosario and Marcus Wilson and RHP Connor Seabold to alternate training site. Reassigned C Jett Bandy, OF Gilberto Jimenez, INFs Chad De La Guerra and Jeter Downs and LHPs Matt Hall and Kyle Hart, RHPs Caleb Simpson and Ryan Weber to minor league camp.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded 2B Mike Freeman to Cincinnati for cash considerations. Optioned 3B Nolan Jones, RHPs Jean Carlos Mejia, Eli Morgan and Carlos Vargas and LHP Scott Moss to Columbus (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Joey Wentz and RHPs Beau Burrows, Alex Faedo and Kyle Funkhouser to Toledo (Triple-A East). Reassigned RHPs Zack Hess and Gerson Moreno, C Dillon Dingler, INFs Daniel Pinero and Aderlin Rodriguez and OFs Jacob Robson and Danny Woodrow to minor league camp.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHPs Forrest Whitley and Nivaldo Rodriguez to the minor league. Reassigned RHPs Riley Ferrell and Alex Santos to minor league.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned OF Esteven Florial to Scranton/Wilkes Barre (Triple-A East), RHP Luis Gil to Somerset (Double-A Northeast), RHP Luis Medina, INF Oswald Peraza and RHP Alexander Vizcaino to Hudson Valley (High-A East) and RHP Yoendrys Gomez to Tampa (Low-A Southeast). Reassigned INFs Armando Alvarez, Ezequiel Duran, Chris Gittens and Hoy Park, OFs Trey Amburgey, Michael Beltre and Thomas Milone, Cs Josh Breaux, Kellin Deglan, Max McDowell, Anthony Seigler and Austin Wells, LHP Trevor Lane and RHPs Adam Warren and Glenn Otto to minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned INF Sherton Apostel to Round Rock (Triple-A West) and RHPs A.J. Alexy and Yerry Rodriguez and C David Garcia to Frisco (Double-A Central). Reassigned RHPs Justin Anderson, Hans Crouse, Fernery Ozuna, Alex Speas and Cole Winn, C Matt Whatley, INFs Justin Foscue, Josh Jung and Davis Wendzel and OFs Bubba Thompson and Steele Walker to minor league camp.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHPs Jeremy Beasley, Humberto Castellanos, Luis Frias and Humberto Meija and 2B Andy Young to Reno (Triple-A West).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHPs Victor Arano, Jasseel De La Cruz, Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel, LHPs Tucker Davidson and Kyle Muller to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Reassigned INFs C.J. Alexander and Bryce Ball, C Logan Brown, LHPs Thomas Burrows and Phil Pfeifer, RHPs Daysbel Hernandez, Kurt Hoekstra, Connor Johnstone, Nolan Kingham, Freddy Tarnok, Victor Vodnik and William Woods, OFs Justin Dean, Travis Demeritte, Michael Harris II, Trey Harris and Drew Waters to minor league camp.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHPs Cory Abbott, Tyson Miller and Kohl Stewart to Triple-A Iowa, RHPs Manuel Rodriguez, C Miguel Amaya and INF Christopher Morel to Tennessee (Double-A South). Reassigned RHPs James Bourque, Juan Gamez, Jake Jewell, Tommy Nance, Michael Rucker and Robert Stock, LHPs Brendon Little and Jerry Vasto, Cs Taylor Gushue and Tyler Payne and INFs Abiatal Avelino, Alfonso Rivas, Chase Strumpf, Andy Weber and Patrick Wisdom and OF Brennen Davis to minor league camp.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Tommy Doyle, INF Elehuris Montero and LHP Helcris Olivarez to Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Reassigned RHP Julian Fernandez, C Max George and RHP Heath Holder to minor league camp.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Cahill on a one-year deal. Placed RHP Blake Cederlind on the 60-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned C Mario Feliciano, OF Corey Ray, RHPs Alec Bettinger and Dylan File to Nashville (Triple-A East). Reassigned OFs Tristen Lutz and Garrett Mitchell, INF Brice Turang, LHPs Clayton Andrews, Ethan Small and Quintin Torres-Costa and RHPs Jake Cousins, Thomas Jankins and Miguel Sanchez to minor league camp.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed G Mason Jones to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARINALS — Re-signed CB Robert Alford.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Resigned TE Jaeden Graham.

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed OL Daryl Williams.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed K Cairo Santos.

DETROIT LIONS — Released TE Jesse James and CB Justin Coleman.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed CB Tre Herndon and C Tyler Shatley.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released G Trai Turner and LB Malik Jefferson. Tendered exclsive rights free agent contract toOT Tyree St. Louis.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed P Michael Palardy.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed WR C.J. Board.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released DL Ronald Blair and tendered a one-year contract to exclusive rights free agent OL Daniel Brunskill. Resigned CB Emmanuel Moseley.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Extended QB Tom Brady’s contract. Resigned LB Kevin Minter.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Greg Pateryn and RW Logan O’Conner from minor league taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Acquired D Mikko Lehtonen in trade for G Veini Vehvilainen from Toronto.

DALLAS STARS — Assigned D Jared Rosburg to taxi squad. Reassigned F Rhett Gardner to taxi squad and loaned D Taylor Fedun to Texas(AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-assigned RW Evgeny Svechnikov to the Grand Rapids Griffins from their taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Daniel Brickley, G Troy Grosennick and D Tobias Bjornfot from minor league taxi squad.

ST.LOUIS BLUES —RecalledC Dakota Joshua and D Steven Santini from minor league taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Acquired G Veini Vehvilainen in trade for D Mikko Lehtonen from Columbus.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Dylan Coghlan from minor league taxi squad.

American Hoceky League

AHL — Suspended F Jamie Devane for three games.

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Cole MacDonald and F Mason Mitchell from reserve. Placed D Stefan Le Blanc and F Michael Neville on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Morgan Adams-Moisan from reserve. Placed F Jackson Leef on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed G Jake Kupsky and added to active roster. Acquired F David Broll from Indy in exchange for D Tim Davison, and placed on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Acquired D Tim Davison from Greenville and placed on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released G James Stratton from emergency backup. Acquired G Sean Bonar.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Recalled G David Tendeck on loan from Arizona coyotes (NHL). Placed D Johnny Coughlin on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Casey Johndon snd F Cameron Askew from reserve. Placed F Graham Knott and D Jesse Jones on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released F Braylon Shmyr from specialty player contract. AcquiredF Travis Barron, F Nick Henry and F Ty Lewis from Colorado (AHL). Actvated Fs Joe Wegwerth and Jared Pike from injured reserve. Placed Fs Pat Cannone and Josh Dickinson on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released D Dominic Cormier from specialty player contract. Recalled F Michael Joly on loan from Wilkes-Barrer/Scranton (AHL). ActivatedF Patrick Watling from injured reserve. Activated D Adam smith and F Garet Hunt from reserve. Placed Fs Brad Drobot and Jacob Hayhurst and D Derek Topathigh on reserve. Placed F Austin Fyten on injured reserve retroactive to March 7.

Southeast Professional Hockey League

HUNTSVILLE HAVOC — Placed D Pat Condon on 21-day Injured Reserve.

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Waived D David Brancik.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed D Alex De John to a one-year contract with an additional option year.

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Loaned D Blake Malone to Union Omaha for the 2021 season.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Acquired MF Caio Alexandre from Brazilian club Botafogo FR.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed Fs Trinity Rodman and Mariana Speckmaier, MF Anna Heilferty and G Sydney Schneider to contracts.

